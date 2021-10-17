Zack Snyder Reacts to New The Batman Trailer

DC FanDome has come to an end, but it featured an exciting line-up of content from DC’s movies, shows, games, and comics. The event’s grand finale was dedicated to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and fans got to see the long-awaited new trailer for the highly-anticipated film. Folks have been reacting to all of the new footage on Twitter, including some important names in DC. Zack Snyder, who has helmed multiple DCEU films, took to the social media site today to praise the trailer and Reeves.

“This is awesome,” Snyder wrote. “Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me,” Reeves replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me. @ZackSnyder https://t.co/jEtmMfob1q — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 16, 2021

The Batman is set to star Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

“I felt that we’d seen lots of origin stories,” Reeves said during his virtual appearance at DC FanDome. “We’d seen things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it the way that Year One does to come right into a young Batman. Not be an origin tale, but refer to his origins and shake him to his core.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” the filmmaker previously told THR. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.