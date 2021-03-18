Zack Snyder Reveals Actor Inspiration for Granny Goodness' Appearance in Justice League

✖

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans not only got a good look at Darkseid, but also a brief glimpse of Granny Goodness, the general in charge of Darkseid's elite Female Furies in the comics. Granny's live action film debut was a wordless, CGI cameo, but during an appearance at JusticeCon over the weekend, Snyder revealed that the 3D model for the character was based on a real-life person who likely has no idea that she ended up in a massive blockbuster movie. How does that work? Well, it's all about being in the right place at the right time, apparently.

During the same panel in which Snyder talked about how Steppenwolf ended up being banished from the world of the New Gods to begin with, Snyder was quizzed about Granny Goodness, and who he might have cast. Instead of fancasting, he shared a story about what really happened.

"It would be a cool thing to cast Granny Goodness now because it would be kind of like being cast off a drawing," Snyder said. "A lot of people floated some really great people that look a lot like our person. Didn't I say that it was based on one of the Weta artists' aunt. The Weta artist who was making it, I said, 'I'd love her to look like this, like what JoJo drew,' and he goes, 'that looks like my aunt!' And I think he just kind of based it on that."

You can see the panel below, with the Granny Goodness comments coming in around the 24-minute mark.

