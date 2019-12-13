Zack Snyder Is Now the Official Ambassador to the US Badminton Association

What an eventful couple of months for Zack Snyder as the calls to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League grow increasingly by the day. One strange thing the director can claim now is his new relationship with the U.S. Badminton Association. The team announced the filmmaker’s involvement during a press release and talked about how much they loved having him aboard. The CEO of USA Badminton wrote,” I am thrilled about announcing Zack’s association and ambassadorship with USA Badminton, I am confident that we will be able to further increase his passion, love and support for our sport and athletes in the coming years.” So, a nice gesture for a man who obviously has love for the sport and he’s actually worked with the Association in the past to both learn the game and spread it to new players. “It’s an incredible game,” Snyder said in the release. “It captured my imagination, and I’m excited to support the Association as an ambassador.” So, this is just another awesome honor for him as the calendar gets ready to flip to 2020.

“As our Ambassador Zack will bring increased publicity, fundraising and commercial opportunities to USA Badminton,” Linda French, the CEO continued. “His participation may spark Hollywood to embrace the healthy badminton lifestyle and we may even try to encourage him into making a badminton movie!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Excited and proud to be representing a sport I’ve played and loved for a very long time. Grateful to USA Badminton for the honor of being appointed Ambassador to the USA Badminton Association. @USABadminton https://t.co/bz5IbeNwrN — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 10, 2019

He said on Twitter, “Excited and proud to be representing a sport I’ve played and loved for a very long time. Grateful to USA Badminton for the honor of being appointed Ambassador to the USA Badminton Association.”

Earlier this week, the director shocked a lot of Justice League fans by revealing that Superman was supposed to be wearing a black suit in the first film. After he posted those images, Snyder had some explaining to do and he got to work in the comments. The filmmaker even told a fan that his plan for the end of the film included Superman throwing down in the black suit as well.

“Let’s put it this way, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League he will have a black suit,” he commented elsewhere in that post. “If you ever see my film, this is the suit.”

Snyder would also go on to divulge that Superman was set up to earn back the classic blue suit in the Justice League sequel. “I love them both but the blue one is where he must end up after a journey,” he added.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/GettyImages