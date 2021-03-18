Justice League 2: Zack Snyder Won't Quit Hoping for Sequel After Snyder Cut Success

✖

After years of campaigning, the Justice League Snyder Cut has finally arrived. Thursday morning, the four-hour director's cut hit HBO Max and was met with applaud from critics and fans alike. As with much of Twitter by now, Snyder himself says he's not giving hope on a sequel to the director's cut, even though it's technically not in the same continuity as the other DC movies actively in development.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder admits he never dreamed Warner Brothers would welcome back to finish the story he initially set out to tell nearly half a decade ago. It because of that, the filmmaker says, he'll still hold out hope the studio welcomes him back for a follow-up feature.

"I always go, what is more likely?" the filmmaker tells the magazine. "That Warner Bros. would ask me to make a sequel to Justice League? Or that they would resurrect a three-year-old movie, spend millions of dollars to restore it to my original [vision], and then release it? I think that the sequel would have been a more likely scenario than what's just happened. So, I guess in the face of that I say, 'Who knows what the future holds?'"

Earlier this week, Snyder revealed what his plans for a sequel would be. It would largely follow the Knightmare sequence we've seen teased before where Superman (Henry Cavill) falls victim to Darkseid's Anti-Life Equation.

"It’s the fall of Earth, when Superman succumbs to anti-life," Snyder explained to the New York Times. "And then sending Flash back in time to change one element so that doesn’t happen. And then the big battle where we beat him. When [the villain] Darkseid comes to Earth, in the movie that you’ll never see, the armies of Earth all unite again, as they did before."

He added, "This time there would be aircraft carriers and Special Forces guys, all the armies of the world would come together, as well as [Aquaman’s fellow] Atlanteans rising out of the ocean and the Themyscirans [Wonder Woman’s compatriots] coming off their island. That was our big finale. But it’s a long drum roll and guitar solo to get there."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

