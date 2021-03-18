Zack Snyder Details His Justice League Sequel Plans

✖

Though he has no plans of turning his plans for a sequel to Justice League into a reality, Zack Snyder has revealed his ideas for the Justice League sequel film he had intended to make. Snyder is the subject of a New York Times Sunday profile. In the profile, he reflects on his time working on his DC Comics projects. His plans for a second Justice League movie, expressed in his own words, fall in line with what the film's production designer described, seeing Superman succumb to Darkseid's anti-life equation, leading to the Knightmare timeline first seen in Batman's vision of the future and The Flash running back in time to prevent it from happening.

"It’s the fall of Earth, when Superman succumbs to anti-life," Snyder explains. "And then sending Flash back in time to change one element so that doesn’t happen. And then the big battle where we beat him. When [the villain] Darkseid comes to Earth, in the movie that you’ll never see, the armies of Earth all unite again, as they did before. This time there would be aircraft carriers and Special Forces guys, all the armies of the world would come together, as well as [Aquaman’s fellow] Atlanteans rising out of the ocean and the Themyscirans [Wonder Woman’s compatriots] coming off their island. That was our big finale. But it’s a long drum roll and guitar solo to get there."

As production designer Patrick Tatopoulos described it so Cinemablend, "The Anti-life Equation, that moment is where you get to the next level. The next world is a much bigger world. What Zack had done, and I can’t stop describing it, but in his office at Warners, he had these gigantic boards on the wall where he's starting to draft the three movies like this. And I thought that was unbelievable. I went and visited that thing, and it was basically, yes, it was laying it down … the hints of what's coming next. It's like the Knightmare. Batman’s Knightmare. All those things that you plant seeds with a much bigger plan. So this was drafted. … We are defining what the future is by simply planting the seeds of something that can grow."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th.