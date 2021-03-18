Zack Snyder's Justice League: New Images Reveal Darkseid on the Throne

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League has revealed new images of Darkseid on his throne, as well as a new look at the re-designed (and much more fearsome) Steppenwolf. From the looks of the pictures, they could almost be a juxtaposed point of view from the same scene; Steppenwolf seems to have his arms wide almost religious salute, and the image of Darkseid on the throne seems like the kind of hellish power the evil alien general would bow down to. The deeper and more expansive storyline about Darkseid and his forces from Apokolips is one of the most highly-anticipated parts of Zack Snyder's Justice League, so fans should be thrilled by the new photos!

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Game of Thrones actor Ciarán Hinds will still be doing the voicework for Steppenwolf (he was credited for Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of Justice League). However, Snyder's version of the villain shows him to be much more fearsome in his design, with a 'living armor' of spikey scales, that seems to bristle and relax along with the character's mood and/or battle needs. It's a much more complex and intricate design than the generic medieval armor and almost mockingly goofy facial design (those chin sacks) that Whedon went with. So far, fans seem to love the upgrade in Justice League's villain.

Darkseid was always meant to be the very big bad of Snyder's larger Justice League trilogy. He's played in motion-capture and voicework by actor Ray Porter, who had the following to say about portraying the iconic DC villain:

"I went through a few different vocal gymnastics trying to figure out the voice. I will admit I didn’t know the character incredibly well right up to the point of being cast," Porter told LightCast Podcast. "It was never something I was incredibly aware of…so I didn’t know all of the canon. Fortunately, I happened to be on a set with people like Zack and Chris [Terrio]…I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who understands all of the weird concatenations of that canon better than those people. So there was always that steady information."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is introducing Darkseid at an interesting time in the DC movie franchise. It's still unclear if Snyder's vision for Darkseid in Jusitce League sequels will ever come to pass; meanwhile, director Ava DuVernay is working on the New Gods movie that explains Darkseid's origins, and will heavily feature the character - and his minions. Will it be one consistent vision of Darkseid, or several? Time will soon tell.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max on March 18th.