Zack Snyder's Justice League Final Trailer Released

We're just a matter of days away from the long-awaited premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League, a four-hour blockbuster that is set to make its debut on HBO Max. The film, which will bring to life Snyder's intended vision of the film, has been gradually dropping new teasers to get fans hyped -- and it looks like that is all culminating in an epic new trailer. The trailer, which was released by HBO Max on Sunday, provides over two minutes of footage of what fans can expect -- including some genuinely chilling new looks at Darkseid (Ray Porter).

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

"This is a social experiment," Snyder said of the film in a recent interview with The New York Times. "For millions of people, it's, 'Oh, look a giant superhero move -- I guess that's cool.' But then for a large portion of my fans, it comes custom-made. [As a viewer] you have the perception, more than ever, that the movie was made singularly for you as you watch it. It's the culmination of this entire experience: 'I fought and used the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and it's in my world, in my computer, on my TV, in my house.' I don't think anybody can quantify what that means yet."

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18th.