Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Now Streaming Error Has Fans Thinking Flash Jumped Into Future
The hype has gradually been building for Zack Snyder's Justice League, as fans are incredibly eager to see Snyder's true vision for the DC Comics blockbuster. Over the past few days, the film's marketing has taken that hype to a whole new level with a series of character-centric teasers and promotional posters, with Sunday's being dedicated to Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller). There was definitely a lot to take in with regards to the teaser -- but due to a brief mix-up, fans were focused on one specific thing. The initial teaser, which has since been uploaded to YouTube, accidentally said that Zack Snyder's Justice League is "Now Streaming", as opposed to reflecting the March 18th date.
While the teaser was quickly re-uploaded with the correct date, a number of fans caught the initial title card, and began to wonder if The Flash had somehow time-traveled forward into the future to when the film is set to be released. Here are just a few of those responses.
we saw it, flash came from the future pic.twitter.com/7vhy57FZMK— Azure Mist (@Azure_Myst) March 7, 2021
Stop playing with my emotions Zack!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/ECIX6PZ0xj— Prodigy (@GENIUSLEVEL_IQ) March 7, 2021
I saw what You did Sir! pic.twitter.com/dUgEN29jCs— Alejandra C (@Natalejasanchez) March 7, 2021
Zack, you play with my feelings pic.twitter.com/FQKj4ypnbc— Jean Pierre Alonzo (@autoreibot) March 7, 2021
Got my hopes up for a second pic.twitter.com/a7LJ4h5a72— Nicholas Kimbrell (@NicholasKimbre8) March 7, 2021
BARRY, WHAT DID YOU DO?! pic.twitter.com/Z8umZ6CDXU— TNovix (@TNovix) March 7, 2021