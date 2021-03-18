Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Now Streaming Error Has Fans Thinking Flash Jumped Into Future

The hype has gradually been building for Zack Snyder's Justice League, as fans are incredibly eager to see Snyder's true vision for the DC Comics blockbuster. Over the past few days, the film's marketing has taken that hype to a whole new level with a series of character-centric teasers and promotional posters, with Sunday's being dedicated to Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller). There was definitely a lot to take in with regards to the teaser -- but due to a brief mix-up, fans were focused on one specific thing. The initial teaser, which has since been uploaded to YouTube, accidentally said that Zack Snyder's Justice League is "Now Streaming", as opposed to reflecting the March 18th date.

While the teaser was quickly re-uploaded with the correct date, a number of fans caught the initial title card, and began to wonder if The Flash had somehow time-traveled forward into the future to when the film is set to be released. Here are just a few of those responses.