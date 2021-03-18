Zack Snyder's Justice League New Flash Poster Revealed

✖

HBO Max has revealed a new poster featuring Ezra Miller as the Flash to accompany the Flash-focused new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. It follow similar poster/trailer combination reveals for Batman, Superman, and Aquaman, with more to follow. Millers debut as the Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, running through time to warn Bruce Wayne of the coming invasion, and he'll be back in the upcoming Flashpoint-themed Flash movie, alongside Michael Keaton as Batman. In Justice League, Batman recruits Barry Allen to defend the planet from invasion alongside Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman in the wake of Superman's death. You can see the new poster below.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is only seeing release because of a long campaign from fans. In May, Snyder thanked fans for their efforts both on his behalf, and to raise money for charity.

(Photo: HBO Max)

"That was really an amazing time on the anniversary of the release and everyone was completely nuts, and the thing trending worldwide like number one worldwide, and just an outpour (of support)," Snyder said during an appearance on The Nice Cast. "Look, I’ll be honest, what the fandom has done, and the amount of money they’ve raised for suicide awareness and everything they’ve done as far as being this force for good, you can’t really put into words how amazing that is. If there was no movie, just what they’ve done to raise awareness for mental health, it’s unbelievable. And I think the way they’ve been able to combine their love for the universe and the love for these characters and then with their social activism as far as trying to make the world a better place, it’s kind of a crazy and beautiful thing, and for me it’s humbling and amazing that all of this was around this movie. It’s just a great thing."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

What do you think of the new Zack Snyder's Justice League Flash poster? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.