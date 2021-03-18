Zack Snyder's Justice League Flash Trailer Released

✖

On Sunday, HBO Max released a new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League spotlighting The Flash. This trailer is the latest in a series, following previous trailers focusing on Batman, Superman, and Aquaman, with more yet to release. Ezra Miller plays The Flash, debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and returning in Justice League. He'll return to star in the upcoming Flashpoint-themed Flash movie, where he'll meet Batman as played by returning star Michael Keaton. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, The Flash is one hero that Batman recruits to protect the Earth following Superman's death. Flash joins with Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Aquaman to defend the planet from Apokolips' invasion. You can watch the new Justice League trailer embedded below.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is releasing after a long campaign by fans who wanted to see the director's original vision for the film completed. Snyder himself didn't think his cut would ever see release.

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder says. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family; it was really an impossible dream come true."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.