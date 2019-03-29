Zack Snyder’s Original ‘Justice League’ Plans, Deleted Post-Credit Scene Revealed

Many fans are still wondering what actually happened with Justice League and the future of the DC Comics movies that never panned out. After Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received a mixed critical response, Warner Bros. Pictures made major changes to their big followup and caused a split from original director Zack Snyder.

During a live Q&A with fans after a screening of Batman v Superman, Snyder was asked very bluntly by a fan, “What the hell happened?” And the director was surprisingly candid about the changes he had to make to Justice League because of studio interference.

“That’s a good question,” Snyder responded, prompting the audience to laugh. Snyder addressed the “vocal minority” that didn’t like Batman v Superman, and the effect it had on Justice League from studio interference.

“The original Justice League that Chris [Terrio] and I wrote, we didn’t even shoot… The actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like ‘That’s crazy,’” Snyder said, adding that he and his collaborators were insecure because of the reaction to Batman v Superman.

“It’s a long story,” Snyder added. “The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distance future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There was a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

Snyder is referring to the team in Batman v Superman where the Flash tells Batman that “Lois is the key,” which is never referenced in Justice League. And the director said that Warner Bros. was on board for the overall story he wanted to tell, but “the details of how and why” the Justice League broke up made them nervous and needed to be changed.

Then Snyder addressed his post-credits scene that was cut from the movie, and would have revealed the League’s struggle against Darkseid was far from over.

“The Justice League teaser that wasn’t in the movie, apparently, I guess, where Wonder Woman says, it’s this line where Bruce says ‘I was right here when Barry Allen came to me and he said Lois Lane is the key,’ and she says ‘She is, to Superman. Every heart has one.’ And he goes, ‘I think it’s something more, something darker.’”

Snyder explained that if Lois died, Superman would succumb to the Anti-Life Equation.

“If Superman knew that somehow it was Bruce’s responsibility to protect Lois, he would have been mad at him in [Batman v Superman]. So that’s why he says ‘She was my world, and you took her from me.’”

Snyder then explains that Cyborg would have transported the Flash back in time, changing the original plan from what we see in Batman v Superman. Instead, Barry Allen would attempt to prevent Lois Lane’s murder at the hands of Darkseid, who had just Boom Tubed into the Batcave.

This reveal sent fans into a frenzy, but unfortunately, it’s all Snyder revealed about his plans for the Justice League sequel.

