Zack Stentz Returns to ‘The Flash’ in “Failure Is An Orphan” Synopsis

Zack Stentz, writer of some fan-favorite episodes of The Flash before he left the series to work on feature films, returns to The CW on March 12 with “Failure is An Orphan,” an episode of The Flash that sees a turning point in the battle with Cicada.

The episode, in which Team Flash is trying to figure out how to best administer the metahuman cure to Cicada, is Stentz’s first episodes where he is credited as writer since 2017’s “Dead or Alive.”

In the time since that episode aired, Stentz has worked on screenplays for Booster Gold (from The Flash producer Greg Berlanti), Big Trouble in Little China, and Lore.

Stentz has spent most of his career working in the geek space, beginning with his first produced screenplay, 2003’s Agent Cody Banks. He wrote several episodes each of Andromeda, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Fringe, before heading into comic book territory with Thor, X-Men: First Class, and The Flash.

Stentz served as a Consulting Producer on The Flash‘s third season, during which he wrote two of his three episodes. Before that, he was responsible for “The Runaway Dinosaur,” Kevin Smith’s first episode and one of the best-reviewed in the show’s history.

Stentz’s next credit will be on Rim of the World, an alien invasion story set at a summer camp directed by Charlie’s Angels helmer McG. The film is in post-production and will head to Netflix in 2019.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

THE META-CURE IS READY TO USE ON CICADA

With the meta-human cure ready to use, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash must figure out a way to subdue Cicada (Chris Klein) long enough to take it. Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) steps in to help with the plan. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) eases back into work, and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) isn’t happy about the way her dad plans to stop Cicada.

Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Zack Stentz.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW. “Failure Is An Orphan” will premiere on March 12.