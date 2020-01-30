Apex Legends Season 4 Trailer Finally Reveals Revenant

The teases leading up to the fourth season of Apex Legends have finally culminated in the official reveal of Revenant, the new character who everyone believed to be the next Legend to join the roster. It looks like those assumptions were correct with this trailer revealing the first full look at Revenant aside from a brief appearance in Forge’s interview and some grainy security cam footage. We got a taste of the robotic character’s abilities in the trailer, but won’t know the Legend’s full potential until the ability details are revealed in full.

Respawn Entertainment’s reveal of Revenant can be seen below after numerous teases which hinted that things might not be as they seemed regarding the Legend coming in Season 4. Forge was revealed last week as a character who looked to be the next Legend, but players remained suspicious. Those suspicions heightened when Revenant killed Forge during an interview, but people aren’t even sure if that was the real Forge or not.

Regardless of what’s happening with Forge and whether we’re getting two Legends or just one in Season 4, we know thanks to this trailer that Revenant is 100% real, and he’s not in a good mood. The Apex Legends Twitter account shared the same trailer and offered some backstory on Revenant to explain his beef with Hammond Robotics which was the central point of the trailer.

“Revenant was once the greatest hitman the Syndicate ever had,” the tweet said. “But when his programming failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into. Hammond Robotics' return to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead.”

The new character appears to be pretty agile and durable thanks to his mechanical construction and can transform his arms into blades at will. He also does something pretty neat over a minute into the trailer where he becomes enraged and ablaze before going on a rampage. We’ll most likely see that ability incorporated into his in-game appearance somehow.

Revenant’s successful assassination in the trailer and his killing of the Hammond Robotics-sponsored Forge make sense, but we still don’t yet know why he’d want to join the Apex Games. Hammond Robotics is supposed to be influencing Season 4 in some way, so perhaps his story is that he’s getting involved to get closer to the company and take out more targets. We’ll know more about Revenant’s motivations whenever he’s added to the game’s Legends page that includes in-depth bios for each of the playable characters.

Apex Legends Season 4 begins on February 4th.