Mortal Kombat Fan Creates Incredible Artwork of Iconic Fighters

One Mortal Kombat fan is creating versions of the series’ fan-favorite characters that look like they could’ve been pulled straight from concept art for the games. The artist named Derrick Smith who goes by “DeathofColor” shared his artwork online for Mortal Kombat enthusiasts to see and was instantly met with praise and questions about how people could own some of his work including prints for fan art of Kitana, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero.

Some people in various subreddits and other online communities may have seen the artist’s work before this week, and many more people who are into Mortal Kombat know of him now. DeathofColor posted a picture in both the Gaming subreddit and the Mortal Kombat one to show off the work and was greeted with a ton of upvotes and praise within a short amount of time.

You can see the artist’s work in the image below that shows three paintings, one each for Sub-Zero, Kitana, and Scorpion. The artist said when he shared them that the artwork was a result of around 245 hours of painting.

When asked countless times whether the artist would consider selling the artwork or not, he directed people towards an Etsy page where there are all kinds of prints featuring these three Mortal Kombat characters and others from across different areas of pop culture. There’s Baby Yoda, Snape, characters from The Office, the Punisher, and much more representation there, so if you like the creator’s work, it’s worth checking out.

Fan art like this usually ends up holding people over until they get more news about whatever the artwork is based on, but in Mortal Kombat’s case, we’re in no way in a shortage of news right now. Joker just released in Mortal Kombat 11 and is soon to be followed by Spawn when the last DLC fighter releases in March, and we now know when we’ll be seeing Spawn’s gameplay trailer ahead of his release.

Outside of the games, there’s the Mortal Kombat reboot movie that’s currently in the works and is scheduled to be released in 2021. Much sooner than that though will be the release of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. It’s scheduled to be released in April, and we’ll see a red band trailer for it during March’s Mortal Kombat 11 esports event.