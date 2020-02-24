Ninja Claps Back at TFue and Hackers Following Latest Twitter Hack

This week, popular streamer and gaming personality Tyler "Ninja" Blevins got hacked on Twitter. While hacked, a hacker made use of the account with over 5 million followers to promote themselves, spew racist nonsense, and try and start beef with Tfue. In other words, do normal hacker stuff. Thankfully, Ninja was able to get his account back rather quickly, but not before the hacker did some damage.

That said, back in control, Ninja has addressed the latest attempt at hacking his account. In the process, Ninja dunked on hackers who continue to target his account, and do the same thing with it every time they get control of it.

Hackers on twitter be like... Seriously same script every time. We back pic.twitter.com/i9TUT1IRBW — Ninja (@Ninja) February 22, 2020

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, the hacker also tried to stir the pot with fellow Fortnite streamer Tfue when they were in control of the account. Tfue bought this bait, and suggested he and Ninja fight, which brought more attention to the hacker and the tweets they were making. Tfue hasn't said anything about the situation since, but Ninja has. According to the Mixer streamer, Tfue was well aware Ninja's account had been hacked, and thus he doesn't appreciate the fellow streamer making the situation worse by reacting, which Ninja alleges was due to the former clout chasing.

WTF??!? IMAGINE NINJA BEING MAN ENOUGH TO FIGHT ME 😂😂 — Tfue (@TTfue) February 22, 2020

I have no interest in fighting you @TTfue . I don’t hate you, I don’t want you to fail, but I also don’t appreciate you using my twitter being hacked as a publicity stunt. It was a breach in privacy which nobody deserve to deal with, your making it worse for me and helping him. — Ninja (@Ninja) February 23, 2020

As you may know, this isn't the only Twitter drama Ninja has been involved with recently. Just last week he found himself in a huge helping off it after he called out casual gamers. In other words, it's been a crazy week for Ninja, who was also the subject of a recent PewDiePie video.

