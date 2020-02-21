PewDiePie Reacts to Ninja's "It's Just a Game" Controversy

Today, PewDiePie returned to YouTube with his first video in over a month, and in his big return video he reacted to the latest Ninja drama, which involves a controversial hot take from the streamer and gaming personality. In case you missed it, this week Ninja seemingly called out casual gamers, noting that the saying "it's just a game" is the sign of a "weak mindset." You can see more of the take via the tweet below, but it went viral and earned Blevins some considerable criticism and flak.

About halfway through his newest video -- dubbed, "I went on a break for 30 days & THIS HAPPENED" -- PewDiePie rhetorically asks his viewers if they've seen Ninja's latest hot takes. He then read the tweet aloud, before laughing at one reply in particular.

After this, PewDiePie watched a clip of Ninja echoing the sentiments of the tweet, laughing through the video and the memes poking fun at the take. Below, you can watch the full reaction for yourself:

As you can see, PewDiePie doesn't really provide his take on the Ninja hot take, but his tittering seemingly reveals his thoughts for him.

The phrase “it’s just a game” is such a weak mindset. You are ok with what happened, losing, imperfection of a craft. When you stop getting angry after losing, you’ve lost twice. There’s always something to learn, and always room for improvement, never settle. — Ninja (@Ninja) February 18, 2020

Of course, come next week, everyone will forget this even happened, but there's no doubting it was the biggest moment in gaming this week, which explains why PewDiePie had to react to it.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of not only Ninja's take, but PewDiePie's return to YouTube. Meanwhile, if you haven't already, don't forget to peep our article that dives into the former.

"What's worse about the take though is that it assumes -- and projects to a massive audience, including many young impressionable gamers -- that you have to be upset after losing in order to learn from a loss," reads a snippet from the article. "There's value in losing, but being upset about losing doesn't enhance this value. In fact, your temporary rage may blind you from the valuable lesson you could extract from the situation."

