Teamfight Tactics Will Use One of Its Best Items in "Unique Ways" in the Galaxies Set

Teamfight Tactics players can expect to see the Spatula item make a return in the new Galaxies set that’s coming to the game soon, but it’ll be utilized in some different ways, according to Riot Games. A breakdown of what Riot learned from the Rise of the Elements set in Teamfight Tactics confirmed that the Spatula will indeed be returned to the carousel in the next set so that players can pick it up when choosing their champions. That’s the way it’s usually picked when it’s on the carousal attached to a champ anyway, but perhaps that too will change in the next set.

Riot’s breakdown touched on the power of the Spatula and how it affected previous sets before teasing how it might impact Galaxies. For those who haven’t played Teamfight Tactics in a while, the Spatula was taken off the carousal in Patch 10.3, though it was compensated by an increased drop rate of the item during the PvE rounds. Riot’s putting it back in the carousal options in Galaxies, but with a twist.

“In the next set, expect to see Spatula back on the carousel, but in a much more controlled and… unique ways,” Riot said. “We look forward to seeing some of your reactions to what is possible.”

An in-depth look by @Mortdog about what we learned from Rise of the Elements and how those learnings apply to Galaxies!

A recap of Riot’s experiment where it removed the item from the carousal said the items players were able to create with the Spatula didn’t really fit Riot’s intentions for the item as players got better at the game and learned proper usage and powerful team comps. The test to remove it from the carousal was a positive one, Riot said, but it required “more finesse” in the form of these “unique ways” it’ll return to make it fit in Galaxies and the game overall.

“The Spatula was designed to be a very rare item that opened up new options if you were lucky enough to get one. But frankly it was showing up in the carousel way too often, especially early on. So in 10.3 we did a test to see what happened if we took Spatula off the carousel. The results have been positive for the most part, but we think the best solution requires more finesse. We want to maintain that the Spatula isn’t something you can count on, but rather something you have to adapt to when it shows up.”

Expect to see a full breakdown of the Galaxies set – possibly with more news on the Spatula – soon enough.

