Call of Duty: Warzone Is Getting 4 New Weapons Soon

Infinity Ward is adding four new weapons to Call of Duty: Warzone in an update which was supposed to be live already but has now been delayed until a later date. The update previewed this week was to add the 725, MK2 Carbine, .50 GS, and EBR-14 weapons to the battle royale game to mix them into the loot pool found throughout the map, Verdansk, and within the loot containers players come across. The weapons could already be equipped through the game’s loadout system if players purchased that reward, so the delay will give players time to try out those weapons that way and see how they like them before the guns are dispersed throughout the map.

The general notes for the update were shared earlier in the week when Infinity Ward laid out its plans for Modern Warfare and Warzone this week. While Modern Warfare received the bulk of the attention, there was one section detailing the four new weapons coming to the game.

This week in #CallofDuty:

Including: A new MP #ModernWarfare map, Talon and Indiana join the fight, a behind-the-scenes video and look at the making of #Warzone, updated intel, and information from around the franchise.

📡INTEL HERE: https://t.co/PSBsZIvBWw pic.twitter.com/dGWeuSLDn6 — Activision (@Activision) March 23, 2020

“Four weapons - the 725, MK2 Carbine, .50 GS, and EBR-14 will be available in the world of Warzone,” Infinity Ward said. “Find these armaments across Verdansk in both Common and Uncommon rarities, then take aim against your opponents. Each weapon comes with distinct strengths in its class, consider equipping them in loadouts to see how they match up on the battlefield.”

The Solos playlist in the main battle royale mode is also sticking around, so players who haven’t gotten the chance to try that yet or haven’t gotten all the victories they want from it don’t have to worry about it going away anytime soon.

Tonight’s scheduled title update is being delayed and is set to release in the coming days. This update includes our new Operator, Talon, new free modes, and our next free multiplayer map, Khandor Hideout. Please stay tuned for more details and updates on release timing! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 24, 2020

The plan was to have the update release late Tuesday night, but it appears that didn’t happen. Infinity Ward updated players on the status of the changes and said the update had been delayed. It doesn’t yet have a new release date, but it’s supposed to be released within the next few days.

