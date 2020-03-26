Animal Crossing: New Horizons Announces Plans for 2 April Events

Nintendo shared its plans for more Animal Crossing: New Horizons events this week to detail what’s happening with two different events planned for April. One of those is the Bunny Day event, an occasion players already knew was coming where Villagers will get to hunt for eggs and craft limited-time items, while the other is an Earth Day event that’ll happen later in the month. Both of these events were detailed in Nintendo’s surprise mini Nintendo Direct where it covered the latest on not only Animal Crossing: New Horizons but also its plans for other updates and new games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Bunny Day is an event Animal Crossing players already knew about, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting since it’ll be the first big event that’s come to the game since New Horizons released. This event comes only once a year and is scheduled to run from April 1st to April 12th. During that time, players will be able to hunt for eggs that Zipper has hidden around players’ islands and will be able to craft limited-time items from the “Egg Series.” Some of the items shown in the video above included archways made of eggs, egg balloons, decorative eggs that stand on their own, and egg-shaped table and chair sets. Players can also customize their own character with egg-themed apparel.

That’s not the only event planned for April either. Later in the month, Nintendo said it has plans for another free update that’ll bring on the Earth Day event. Details for that event weren’t shared at this time, but judging from what the Bunny Day event consists of, it sounds like we’ll be seeing similar features added during the second April event except they’ll be modeled around Earth Day instead. The mini Nintendo Direct also teased some new features releasing in the same update, but those weren’t explained in detail either.

This same Nintendo Direct also announced to Nintendo Switch owners the latest details on the expansions planned for Pokemon Sword and Shield. It was also confirmed that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter coming to the game as the first of the next DLC pack will be from ARMS, though we don’t yet know who that character will be.

