10 Best Deals Right Now in the PlayStation Store’s “Planet of the Discounts” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “Planet of the Discounts” sale going on during October and November 2025 is oddly timed since it is happening during the same exact duration as the “Halloween” sale. The “Planet of the Discounts” sale even has a fair share of horror games, as noted by the list below, while the “Halloween” sale has a handful of decidedly non-horror games. It’s a strange mix, even though it technically doesn’t matter.

Regardless of their contents, here are 10 of the best discounts in the 2025 “Planet of the Discounts” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until November 5th at 11:59 pm PT.

10) The Ascent

Image Courtesy of Curve Games

Price: $5.99 / $29.99

There’s no shortage of video games with cyberpunk aesthetics, but that doesn’t mean that combo has worn out its welcome. The Ascent is such a cyberpunk video game, opting to go down the twin-stick shooter route and does so with enough success. Shooting is violent and has meaty impact and comes with enough weapon and enemy variety to stave off stagnation. Its RPG mechanics are a tad uneven and its narrative — despite the promise of a more intriguing world — is utterly bland, but it’s a relatively well-crafted twin-stick shooter set in a depressing yet pretty universe.

9) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii

Image Courtesy of Sega

Price: $32.99 / $59.99

It doesn’t need to make much sense for the Like a Dragon series to hit the high seas, and that’s something Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii understands. It begins with series knucklehead Goro Majima waking up on a beach with amnesia and quickly leads to him trying to find a treasure with a child he just met. From there, it gives the players access to all sorts of mini-games (including full real-life retro games), weird side missions, and a ton of pirate ship-based combat. It’s also moved back to real-time physical combat, focusing on Majima’s past as a member of the yakuza and his newfound love of being a pirate. It’s bonkers and sincere and even though RGG Studio is stretching out this Like a Dragon series, it still has a whole ton of charm.

8) Life Is Strange: True Colors

Image Courtesy of Square enix

Price: $17.99 / $59.99

Life Is Strange: True Colors is the best entry in the uneven series. Protagonist Alex Chen’s abilities as an empath make for a unique power set that naturally lends itself to such an emotionally charged series like Life Is Strange. These abilities give characters more complexity and that, in turn, makes for better drama. Cutscenes are further brought to life through its stunning animation that captures the nuances a narrative-focused game like this should have. As is the case with many titles of this ilk, the ending is a bit flat but at least the crew doesn’t talk like a bunch of immature teenagers.

7) Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Gold Edition

Image Courtesy of Deep Silver

Price: $53.99 / $89.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is one of 2025’s most acclaimed games and for a good reason. This RPG is more reactive and open than most of its kind, building off its predecessor in impressive ways. Even aspects like clothes and hygiene can have surprising effects on how others perceive the main character. It can be a hardcore or punishing experience at times, but it gives players the depth (as well as plenty of silly anecdotes) if they’re willing to put in the time. This edition also comes with all the DLC, some of which is not out yet.

6) The Talos Principle 2

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $11.99 or $8.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

The Talos Principle 2 is more than a puzzle game. Its light-bending puzzles get players to think about their environments and use their tools to come out on top. Light puzzles are nothing new to video games, but they’re constructed in a way to make players feel smart for solving them. The Talos Principle 2’s more impressive feature, though, is its narrative, which gets players to think philosophically about topics the medium doesn’t often cover. It’s this two-pronged approach that makes this puzzle-rich sequel quite the experience.

5) Fort Solis

Image Courtesy of Dear Villagers

Price: $11.99 or $10.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

In an industry full of bloat, Fort Solis sticks out. This lean story-focused adventure puts players on a dark and desolate facility on Mars and tasks them with figuring out what happened. That’s a common setup for this genre, but Fort Solis excels because of its fantastic core performances (by The Last of Us’ Troy Baker and Red Dead Redemption 2’s Roger Clark), stunning visuals, and well-spun lore and narrative. It falls apart at the very end, but the slow tread there is alluring and demonstrates how well a smaller scope can aid an experience like this.

4) The Invincible

Image Courtesy of 11 Bit STudios

Price: $14.99 or $13.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

Like Fort Solis, The Invincible is also about a player trapped on a distant planet who must explore and figure out what happened. And, also like Fort Solis, The Invincible contains a well-spun tale that turns to crap at the very end. The journey is still worth it, though, since its protagonist Yasna carries the mystery well and is a well-acted central pillar of this sci-fi plot.

3) Scorn

Image Courtesy of Kepler INteractive

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

Scorn is a disgusting sight. The H.R. Giger-inspired environments are rarely not squelching, undulating, or covered in malignant tumors. Enemies are hideous monstrosities that would make film director David Cronenberg blush. The story regularly subjects players to some of the most graphic and stomach-churning violence in the medium — Mortal Kombat’s Fatalities are child’s play compared to what horrors await players in Scorn.

And when combined with occasionally obtuse puzzles, Scorn seems like an awful experience meant to repel anyone who touches it. But, while its prickly nature can be sometimes off-putting (especially its lackluster checkpoints), it is an unforgettable game that uses its most repugnant features to borrow deep into the player’s brain. There’s nothing quite like it, and that’s quite remarkable.

2) The Mummy Demastered

Image Courtesy of WayForward

Price: $4.99 / $19.99

2017’s The Mummy was a bad film that will only be remembered for its failures, but the same cannot be said for The Mummy Demastered. This tie-in loosely uses the movie’s lore to construct a surprisingly competent search action platformer that sees players collect upgrades in order to unlock new parts of the map. It’s a relatively standard setup, but it stands out because of its ability to nail those genre standards. Its gorgeous and vibrant pixel art is immediately appealing, but its soundtrack is the true star, as it is a collection of eerie chiptunes that perfectly match this game’s tone.

1) Amnesia: The Bunker

Image COurtesy of Frictional Games

Price: $4.99 / $24.99

Amnesia: The Bunker has a lot in common with Alien: Isolation. Both star a gruesome and unpredictable stalker that players have to avoid while they navigate the environment lest they want a brand-new hole in their stomach or head. But what The Bunker has over the licensed classic is its pacing and more open gameplay systems. Objects and traps populate in different places from playthrough to playthrough and when combined with a monster that behaves erratically, The Bunker becomes a truly terrifying horror game that’s different every time. Its modest scope also means it invites players to replay it, which is something Isolation cannot claim.

