Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Review: Buried Treasure

For a time, the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series was somewhat niche. It wasn’t until a couple of years ago that the long-running SEGA franchise really gained steam in the West, primarily thanks to Xbox Game Pass and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. So, after the stellar reception to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed its next entry would be a pirate-themed spin-off with the Mad Dog of Shimano himself, Goro Majima, dubbed Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. And while this new entry might sound crazy, after having spent about 25 hours playing Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, it actually works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain Majima alongside two of his trusty crewmates

As the first spin-off to have a protagonist from the mainline series other than Kiryu (not counting the excellent Judgment titles or Ishin!), Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii starts off rather boldly with the fan-favorite Majima. As a character, he’s brash, showy, and is not afraid to take risks and be loud doing it. He’s grown a ton since his introduction as a rival to Kiryu in 2005’s Yakuza. While I don’t think Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii highlights Majima as much as hoped, he is a fun and engaging protagonist that you never get annoyed by. Plus, it helps that Japanese voice actor Hidenari Ugaki brings that lovable flair fans know and adore back, now with the spotlight solely on his character.

However, unlike other Like a Dragon games, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is not the inter-Japan hierarchy drama of before. This entry brings Majima to the world of modern-day pirates, albeit more apt to the olden days with colorful outfits and seafarer regality. As mentioned before, it works surprisingly well, which is a testament to the team at Ryu Ga Gotoku for making an insane idea land on its sea legs. It keeps what fans love, from engaging characters to bombastic music, and adds only if needed, not overdoing anything. And, just like other Like a Dragon games, it’s addicting, as I found myself constantly wanting to explore and try everything the game is stuffed with, from fun mini-games to insane substories and side missions.

Majima commandeering the Goromaru in tense naval combat

Gameplay-wise, a majority of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is exploring islands and beating the arses of plunderers and scoundrels. Personally, the beat-em-up style of combat is more up my alley than the RPG stylings of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, so Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii felt right at home. And yet, Majima’s quick attacks and deadly weapons made it a new experience that differentiates itself from Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Pulling off impressive combos and switching between Mad Dog and Sea Dog, a fighting style that utilizes a plethora of sea-worthy weapons, is super satisfying.

One of the key elements of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii that has drawn a lot of attention is the naval combat. The mechanic has drawn a lot of parallels to titles like Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Skull and Bones. Fortunately, it does deliver many of the thrills of said combat. Carefully lining up shots, tending to your ship and crew, and making the most of the battlefield play a huge part in whether you sink or sail. It doesn’t really show its depth (pun intended) until you get more challenging opponents like those in Madlantis, which pump up the intensity. The customization of your ship and crew does play a part in your success whether on the high seas or plundering treasure islands.

Play video

If Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Infinite Wealth delivered on the craziness, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii goes further. It’s already insane to have Majima be a pirate captain, gear and all, but RGG Studio doesn’t stop there. I mean, if the game has its opening credits done as a musical, it already tells you what adventure you’ll be going on. Just about every employable crew member has a story behind them and, most of the time, it’s as quirky as they are, in a good way. Even more so, the action scenes, especially in Madlantis, are whimsical and fun, embracing the absurdity. That’s not to say it doesn’t take itself seriously, as there are those moments of real character growth and themes. Yakuza/Like a Dragon has always threaded a line between the two genres really well, so it’s not a surprise that Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii does that, too.

Speaking on that topic, the story of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a bit of a toss-up. On one hand, it’s a fun, wild, and surprisingly heartwarming romp for those up for a swashbuckling adventure. On the other, compared to previous entries, more so Infinite Wealth and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, it can feel a touch underwhelming. It does hit a few depths emotionally, especially in the end, but it does feel a bit safe. It definitely feels like it could gone deeper than it does, especially with Majima and the plot twists. The message of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii does hit home, but the way it gets there doesn’t go too far.

The crew of the goromaru in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The graphics for the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series have come a long way since its debut on PS2. Much of that is present in parts of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, as its bright colors, gripping action, and beautiful scenery match the vivacity of the title. However, as you take it to the islands, like Hawaii, where you’ll explore and meet the locals, there is a small dip in graphical quality. Some of the NPCs, enemies, and other important areas do look a bit off, with very clunky visuals. It’s likely a cause of texture load-in, but the often bright lights can make those small details a bit too noticeable. That, of course, doesn’t extend to cutscenes, which tend to look great with movie-like quality.

Overall, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a swashbuckling adventure fans will love to dive into. Despite some hiccups with the story and graphics, there’s a lot to like with the title. RGG Studio continues its success story, putting Majima in the well-deserved spotlight for what is one of 2025’s most eccentric yet charming games so far.

Rating: 4 out of 5

A PlayStation 5 copy of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was provided for this review by the publisher.