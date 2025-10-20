10 Best Deals Right Now in 2025’s Nintendo eShop “Screaming Deals” Sale

The Nintendo eShop’s “Screaming Deals” sale going on in October 2025 is being marketed around the upcoming Halloween holiday. And part of that theming is accurate; there are plenty of spooky titles available for the Nintendo Switch at a surprisingly low cost. However, many of the biggest and best games are not scary in the slightest and have slipped in there anyway. Regardless, a deal is a deal.

Here are the 10 best Nintendo eShop deals going on in the October 2025 “Screaming Deals” sale, all of which will, fittingly, be live until October 31st at 11:59 pm PT.

10) Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition

Image Courtesy of Deep Silver

Price: $12.49 / $49.99

Kingdom Come Deliverance is one of the Switch’s many “impossible ports” since it is a huge game that has been squeezed down to work on the hybrid system. The openness of this medieval RPG gives players so much freedom and seems designed to win over those who wished Bethesda went in a more hardcore direction. The game is playable but has some flaws running on the original Switch. However, many of them have been addressed naturally with the Switch 2’s increased power, as it looks significantly cleaner, runs more smoothly, and has shorter load times, all of which better highlight why this RPG is so acclaimed.

9) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Image Courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

Price: $23.99 / $59.99

The digital Switch version of Skyrim is the cheapest it has ever been. Even though not every part of it has aged perfectly over the 14 years since launch, this title still is beloved for its open environments and the ability for players to explore a well-crafted world to their heart’s content. This special edition also contains the DLC, as well as Creation Club mods that change the experience and add new features. It has a frame rate cap so it can’t run at 60 frames per second when played on a Switch 2, but the stronger internals should make it a little smoother to play and the faster drives cut the lengthy load times in half.

8) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Image Courtesy of Team Reptile

Price: $19.99 / $39.99

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is openly geared toward those who loved Jet Set Radio. It has a similar cel-shaded art style and skating mechanics that let players spray graffiti and do tricks with ease. It can be a relatively sparse and not always smooth experience, but there aren’t many games like this that prioritize letting players skate through an environment while listening to such a bombastic soundtrack, one that has some music from Jet Set composer Hideki Naganuma.

7) Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Price: $19.99 / $59.99

The Mega Man Battle Network games are popular for a reason, and this collection shows why. It contains all of the mainline games together in one huge, value-rich package with new features like visual filters and online multiplayer, but it’s not just about quantity. The quality varies between entries and they aren’t too dissimilar from one another, but these titles broadly mix action, tactics, and RPG mechanics well and make for one appealing gameplay loop. Players have to dodge and attack in real time, while knowing what chips to bring into battle and also what ones to pick when time stops. It’s a gratifying loop that rewards planning and reflexes. Capcom ran the idea into the ground with its numerous sequels and Pokemon-esque colored versions, but said idea is sound and ready to be explored once again.

6) BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites

Image Courtesy of Ziggurat

Price: $10.99 / $19.99

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is a slightly remastered version of a series reboot that came out in 2011. Its addition of voice acting and ability to run at a higher resolution are appreciated and noticeable improvements, but the base experience is still the star. This challenging platformer has players running, jumping, flying, and slicing through a Gothic castle and other dark environments, all of which use Rayne’s extensive set of vampiric powers. It’s a relatively straightforward combat-heavy platformer with more than its fair share of hard moments (although, this version has an easier mode not present in the original), but it remains an engaging title that gets enough of the basics right.

5) BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Image Courtesy of 2k

Price: $3.99 / $19.99

BioShock Infinite has gone under a bit of a cultural evaluation in the last few years, as some of its “both sides are bad” story points have aged pretty poorly, but that doesn’t mean the overall game has lost all of its merit. This shooter explores a fantastical world where bigoted American nationalists have ruined their own society while trying to separate themselves from the rest of the world, and, while it weirdly drops this topic in the latter half, makes for an intriguing universe to pick through.

The gunplay also bests the other two titles by being smoother and having a wider collection of powers that are liberating to unleash. Its DLC is even a fairly strong part of the experience and brings back Rapture in order to tell a intimate story regarding Elizabeth. It’s unclear exactly when the next entry is coming out, so this last morsel of BioShock is worth savoring.

4) Fear the Spotlight

Image Courtesy of Blumhouse Games

Price: $9.99 / $19.99

Fear the Spotlight borrows the PS1 horror aesthetic from Silent Hill and Resident Evil and utilizes that blueprint to great effect. This retro horror throwback has players going around a haunted school while ducking a freakish monster with a spotlight as a head, hence the title. It’s mainly focused on solving environmental puzzles and hiding, which makes it a simple yet eerie experience that doesn’t top the genre’s best but sits cleanly alongside them.

3) DUSK

Image Courtesy of New Blood Interactive

Price: $4.99 / $19.99

DUSK‘s title alone evokes DOOM and that’s no accident. This metal boomer shooter (which also pulls from titles like Heretic and Quake) has a lot of the fast action and movement that defined those games it is emulating, but it doesn’t stop at just being quick hit of nostalgia. DUSK‘s strong level and combat design gives it an edge, as it is constantly changing what kinds of battles or challenges it is throwing at the player. Some boomer shooters forget this key element and end up being repetitive. When combined with some light immersive sim elements, DUSK becomes one of the best modern boomer shooters that intricately understands what made the genre tick and how to still make that formula sing.

2) The Mummy Demastered

Image courtesy of Wayforward

Price: $4.99 / $19.99

The Mummy Demastered is a strange title because it’s technically tied to a movie, but only in the faintest of ways, and said movie was widely regarded as terrible. However, none of that has any bearing on Demastered‘s quality, since it is a great search action platformer with one of the best eerie, synthy soundtracks in the whole medium. Going around its interconnected world to grab new power-ups and access different areas isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s done well and is carried by its smooth controls, beautiful pixelated art style, and, again, absolutely sublime soundtrack. The Tom Cruise-led film from 2017 isn’t worth remembering, yet this game absolutely is.

1) Inscryption

IMage Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $6.99 / $19.99

Inscryption is one of the best and most inventive horror games to come out in the last decade. It is a deck-building roguelite and that already is a somewhat overplayed genre, but the way in which it twists that mechanic is surprising from both a narrative and gameplay perspective. These clever changes reframe the same card-based mechanics, so it stays engaging, while also having a compelling story hook for said changes. Its ability to be both a straightforwardly engaging deck-builder and a title with a shocking and well-built story that reaches out into the real world makes Inscryption one truly special experience.

