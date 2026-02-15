2026 Is Looking Bleak For Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 users have been waiting rather patiently for their expensive purchase to finally be justified. I know this because I am such a user, sitting staring at my $449 console collecting dust as I dream of all the possible games it may one day be able to play, but currently lacks. The Nintendo Switch 2, for all its many amazing qualities, has had a seriously disappointing few months, and many, myself included, had hoped that 2026 would bring with it a flurry of exciting new games to make up for lost time.

Alas, it would seem that won’t be the case. The Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t proven its worth, and it doesn’t appear like that will change any time soon. 2026 is seriously lacking in the third-party department for Nintendo’s handy new handheld, and, more importantly, has so few first-party releases that one questions why Nintendo released its new console so early. 2026 may end up being another severely disappointing year for the Switch 2 and its ever-growing legion of users, especially if Nintendo doesn’t get its act together and finally make some huge announcements soon.

The Switch 2 Is Getting Barely Any Exclusives In 2026

One would expect the Switch 2’s first full year to be packed with exciting, groundbreaking new exclusives that make the most of its improved tech and specs. Alas, that isn’t really the case. Not only are games being cancelled for the Switch 2, including Borderlands 4, but the limited roster of first and third-party exclusives launching for the title feels fun, but a tad barebones. It isn’t that any of these games look bad, per se, nor that they fail to meet Nintendo’s high standards when it comes to innovation. Rather, there isn’t one among them that would be worth buying an entire new console for in the same way that there was for the original Switch within its first month of release.

The Switch 2, as far as we currently know, has nine exclusives launching for it across 2026, with three of those lacking a specific release date within the year. The first is the recently released and overpriced Mario Tennis Fever, a game that will appeal to longtime fans and those searching for a new party-focused experience, but doesn’t quite have the same console-selling appeal as something like Breath of the Wild. After that is the bizarre Pokémon Pokopia, which has, admittedly, received rave previews, followed by Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, the quirky sequel to the 3DS classic, Tomodachi Life.

Both Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book have vague Spring 2026 release dates. The former is merely a Switch 2 upgrade of an existing Nintendo Switch game, and the latter, much like Donkey Kong Bananza, is an intriguing follow-up to a largely dormant franchise centred around a side character that lacks the same mainstream appeal as Mario himself.

After those two come the final four exclusives, all of which are allegedly releasing sometime in 2026. Orbitals is a third-party exclusive that looks to ape the Split Fiction formula with a 90s anime aesethic; The Duskbloods is FromSoftware’s latest offering and could draw a sizable crowd if it manages to achieve the impossibly positive critical acclaim as Elden Ring; Splatoon Raiders is a singleplayer spin-off of Splatoon, and, finally, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is the next entry in the series after the disappointing Fire Emblem Engage and a spiritual successor to Three Houses.

The 2026 Switch 2 Line-Up Is Lacking A Major Release

You may read that list and feel as if it’s actually quite a packed and impressive line-up. However, as much as I agree that there’s plenty of variety, what it largely consists of are niche experiences, spin-offs, or upgrades to existing games. Aside from The Duskbloods, which we know little about, the rest feel too small in scope and scale to make the Switch 2 a truly worthwhile purchase. Orbitals is targeting the growing, but still niche, forced co-operative audience, while Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream are entries into lesser-known franchises. Splatoon Raiders and Pokémon Pokopia are spin-offs that won’t bring in quite the same audience as a full-blown mainline title would, and Fire Emblem’s success is largely hit or miss.

What the Switch 2 needs is something significant, on the same scale as Breath of the Wild, or even a brand-new JRPG like Xenoblade Chronicles, as that genre has begun to see widespread appeal thanks to the efforts of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. While plenty of smaller experiences can certainly add up to give a console some worth (all of these aforementioned games and the existing exclusives do make for a compelling library), there’s nothing, at least in my opinion, that makes me feel like recommending the console to anyone I know, even those still sitting on the shelf. Frankly, this line-up, while full of unique experiences, still makes me feel like I wasted my money on the Switch 2.

You have to remember that not only is the console itself expensive, but Nintendo is charging a ridiculous premium for all of these games, despite none of them really justifying the cost. It all adds up, and while accumulatively they may convince one of their worth, that’s an expensive requirement to get the most out of the console. Which makes me wonder why Nintendo hasn’t announced games in its more popular series, such as a new Mario title, Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, or Pokémon. Sure, we got the abysmal Legends: Z-A recently, but that was a cross-gen game and a disappointing one at that. A new Fire Emblem is nice, but Engage has left a sour taste in my mouth, and Fortune’s Weave feels extremely reminiscent of it, even despite its connections to Three Houses.

Nintendo Is Resting On Its Laurels, And It Is Working

It perhaps shouldn’t surprise me that Nintendo didn’t have a better line-up of games ready for when the Switch 2 launched. The Switch 2’s success has surprised absolutely no one, so it feels unlikely that it has simply caught Nintendo off guard as it scrambles to get the next slate of games ready. Of course, that’s the problem. Nintendo’s hubris and expectations of success likely meant it didn’t really need to offer anything particularly exciting to incentivise new players to pick up the console or transition from its predecessor. It knew people would buy the Switch 2 on the basis that, eventually, it would have good games. Why bother releasing a new Animal Crossing at the start of the console’s lifetime when you know you’ll make so much money regardless?

You could argue that announcements of these types of games will be coming soon. However, Nintendo isn’t known for announcing a game and then releasing it shortly afterward. Aside from Pokémon, where it seems fairly content churning them out at a moment’s notice, Nintendo typically builds up hype before dropping major releases. It is likely then that anything announced in 2026, especially early 2026, will launch in 2027 and beyond.

That is why this year looks so bleak for Switch 2 owners like myself. It is once again a year of fairly sparse offerings, a period of waiting and wishful thinking as Nintendo slowly unveils what it has planned for next year. I sincerely hope this isn’t the case, that the exclusives lined up for 2026 prove to be utterly phenomenal and worth the cost of the console. I hope that Nintendo finally reveals the game-changing, genre-defining experiences we’ve come to expect and that they’re releasing sooner than we think. However, something tells me that Nintendo will continue to make us wait, as, seemingly, no matter what it does or how it treats fans, we still find excuses to buy its outdated hardware and lacklustre games anyway.

