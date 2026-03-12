PS3 RPG Series Getting First New Game in 9 Years

A PS3 RPG series not seen since 2017 is getting a new game, the third in the series that dates back to 2013. Unfortunately, for PlayStation fans, the third game in the series in question is not returning via PS5 or even PS4. It won’t be on PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, or any Xbox console either. Rather, the series, dormant for almost a decade, is returning via a new mobile release that is scheduled to come out sometime during fiscal year 2026. And for now, it’s only been announced for Japan.

More specifically, Nippon Ichi Software’s action RPG series The Witch and the Hundred Knight is returning with a new game. What this new game will be called has not been said. There is also no debut trailer or any media of the game. Nor is there any information. Suffice to say, those not disappointed by a limited mobile release are likely disappointed with the lack of anything salient on this new project. This includes word of when we will hear or see more of it. All that is said is that this mystery game will satisfy both long-time fans and newcomers, which is pretty generic PR speak.

For Long-Time Fans

“We are working hard to develop a title that will satisfy not only long-time fans of the series, but also those discovering the title for the first time,” Nippon Ichi Software said in a press release. “Please stay tuned for future updates.”

A Forgotten PS3 Series

The Witch and the Hundred Knight is a fairly niche series, though one with a cult following, hence why it’s getting a third game more than a decade after its introduction. The series debuted with a game of the same name in 2013, on PS3 only. It then came to PS4 in 2015. Upon release, it garnered a 53 on Metacritic, which is not very good, but the game was popular enough to get a PS4 port two years later. And then a sequel in 2017 called The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2. This sequel was a PS4 exclusive game, which earned a 61 on Metacritic at launch, a little up from its predecessor. Whether this third game will be a continuation remains to be seen, but the pitch that it will appeal to newcomers suggests it will be a fresh start for the RPG series.

