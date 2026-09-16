Blizzard’s New StarCraft Shooter Is Wisely Avoiding So Many of the Genre’s Greatest Mistakes in One Key Way

StarCraft is one of the crown jewels of the Blizzard company, an iconic entry in the publisher’s lineup that still draws player attention decades later. It’s been without a new release for over a decade at this point, with StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void closing out the narratives of several main characters in satisfying fashion. Still, fans of that world were left curious what happens next, with the company finally ready to reveal the future of the universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2030’s StarCraft was one of the big announcements at BlizzCon 2026, promising an entirely new approach to the series that abandons the real-time strategy of the previous games in lieu of an open-world shooter. It’s an ambitious move that could open up the world in some broad ways, while presenting the possibility that it could be taking the wrong lessons from the modern genre. StarCraft needs to stay true to the narrative-driven core of the series to be a true success — which means avoiding some serious pitfalls that often befall extraction shooters.

StarCraft Needs To Be Single-Player Focused

StarCraft promises to be a massive open-world shooter, but the game can’t allow that focus to distract from the narrative experience. Right now, there’s not a lot out there that’s been confirmed about the next entry in the franchise. We know that it will be a shooter, shifting away from the RTS genre that had previously defined it. It makes sense on a certain level, especially as an attempt to reimagine the franchise from the ground level instead of from the faraway perspective of the strategy genre. However, the fear is that this approach will get lost in that moment-to-moment experience at the cost of the narrative.

One of the key elements of StarCraft has always been that the action has always been rooted in lore and storytelling, with a lot of surprisingly potent emotional arcs for characters like Raynor, Kerrigan, and Zeratul. These characters were the driving force for those original games, bolstering the experience and making it more compelling to dive into the campaign. A broader or multiplayer approach to the shooter could be fun and entertaining, but it would also likely lack the narrative push that made the previous games in the series so compelling.

Play video

If it were just something big and broad like the modern extraction shooters or multiplayer brawls like Call of Duty, it would just feel like another shooter without the core story and character that makes StarCraft stand out. Even if there are multiplayer options or modes, a single-player campaign is crucial for StarCraft to reflect the true underlying potential of the franchise. Even if the character is as customizable as the devs have suggested, there’s still a larger world at play surrounding the character that could be used by the devs to explore the evolution of the galaxy in light of the events of the previous games. Getting to take a random rookie soldier and turn them into an elite unit is at the core of many shooters, but StarCraft has to make players care about that journey instead of just getting them excited for the upgrades and bragging rights that come with it.

StarCraft Can Avoid The Extraction Shooter Pitfalls

One of the more exciting elements of StarCraft‘s reported focus on single-player narrative is that it will naturally have a means of avoiding the kind of pitfalls that often befall most of the entries in the genre. Extraction shooters can be a lot of fun, but they also come with a certain amount of natural repetition because of their underlying mechanics. StarCraft, by being a narrative-driven shooter instead, can instead focus on unique challenges and immersive moments to push the game forward.

That seems to be the focus for the team, given what they said during an interview with Invenglobal. StarCraft GM Dan Hay explained that “If I were to describe the overall structure we currently envision, it’s a ‘box product.’ It is a narrative-driven open-world shooter where players create a character, name them, and follow that character’s story. The story has a beginning, a middle, and an end. You can roam around and explore a rich open world, but our story has a definitive ending. Think of it as purchasing a standalone boxed game, playing it, and experiencing its story.”

This is a key distinction from a lot of the looter shooters, battle royales, and extraction shooters that litter the modern online space. This means the game can give players a real emotional arc to dive into, moments of intricately designed spectacle, and a real sense of momentum and growth. For all their strengths, extraction shooters often feel the same over time. By instead making a classic single-player experience, the team at Blizzard has a chance to deliver a genuinely compelling story through the shooter genre that can match the operatic heights of the RTS entries in the series.