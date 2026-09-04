New StarCraft Game Being Teased Ahead of BlizzCon

Ahead of BlizzCon 2026, Blizzard has started teasing the announcement of a new entry in the StarCraft series. Since being introduced in 1998, StarCraft has likely gone on to become the most influential and popular RTS franchise in history. Despite this, Blizzard has done very little with StarCraft over the past decade, with 2017’s StarCraft Remastered being the most recent title in the series. Now, it looks as though this drought could be coming to an end, but reports suggest that it won’t be in a way that some fans might anticipate.

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Within the past day, fans began noticing that a glitching effect was appearing on the StarCraft homepage on Blizzard’s website. Further details on what exactly this might mean aren’t clear, but the timing of this move is obviously quite intentional on Blizzard’s part. As of next week, on September 12th, BlizzCon 2026 will be kicking off and will result in a number of new announcements tied to Blizzard and its games. Clearly, something associated with StarCraft is set to be unveiled during BlizzCon, with this glitching representing the first tease of such news.

Don’t Expect This New StarCraft Game to Be an RTS

Starcraft franchise page has added intentional glitching effects



Looks like their teasing something before next weekend's Blizzcon on the Sept 12https://t.co/UBh0iVEsXY pic.twitter.com/cRYcbx4wEH — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84_) September 3, 2026

If a new StarCraft game does indeed get shown off at BlizzCon, however, there’s a good chance that it won’t be tied to the RTS genre. Instead, reports stemming from earlier in 2026 have claimed that Blizzard has been working on a third-person shooter set within the StarCraft universe. Specifics tied to this project are slim, but it has been likened to the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine games in nature.

This prospect of Blizzard creating a StarCraft shooter has been decades in the making, as StarCraft: Ghost was a third-person shooter in development during the early 2000s. Sadly, work on Ghost ended up falling apart, which ultimately led to its cancellation. For Blizzard to be returning to this well some 20 years later would be a bit of a surprise, but would also finally deliver a game that many have been longing to see for quite some time.

As for the potential of StarCraft 3, there’s always the possibility that Blizzard could reveal this long-awaited sequel during BlizzCon as well. A recent report suggests that this new mainline StarCraft game could actually soon be in development, although it surprisingly would not be handled internally at Blizzard. Instead, the project is said to be helmed by Nexon, which is said to be in the process of acquiring the rights to the StarCraft IP. If such a deal is made in advance of BlizzCon, Blizzard could ultimately confirm that StarCraft 3 is in the works, even if the game surely wouldn’t see the light of day for many more years.