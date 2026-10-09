Gears of War: E-Day Makes Me Wish Xbox Would Revive an Impossible Cult Classic That Needs a Second Chance

Xbox is home to some incredible franchises, but few have been as important or influential as Gears of War. From its brutal combat to its unforgettable characters, the series helped establish the Xbox 360 as a powerhouse for third-person shooters. Now, with Gears of War: E-Day taking players back to the beginning of the Locust War and scoring well, it shows Xbox can find success bringing back older franchises. Combined with the return of the original game through Gears of War: Reloaded, it feels like Xbox is embracing the history that helped make the platform successful in the first place.

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However, revisiting Xbox’s history also reminds me of the countless games that never received the recognition they deserved. While franchises like Gears of War and Halo became household names, other ambitious or experimental exclusives quietly disappeared after a single release. For me, the name that stands out is Gunvalkyrie, a title that few probably remember let alone loved. It launched in 2002 and was an Xbox exclusive developed by Smilebit and published by Sega. It was unlike almost anything else available on consoles at the time, and more than two decades later, I believe it deserves another chance.

Gunvalkyrie Was One of the Original Xbox’s Most Unique Shooters

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Released in March 2002, Gunvalkyrie arrived during the original Xbox’s infancy, when developers were still experimenting with what Microsoft’s powerful new console could accomplish. Developed by Smilebit, the Sega studio also responsible for Jet Set Radio, the game combined third-person shooting with elaborate aerial movement mechanics. Its alternate-history science-fiction setting featured humanity colonizing other planets, advanced technology, and monstrous alien creatures. Even among the original Xbox’s unusual exclusives, Gunvalkyrie stood out for its distinctive approach to action.

What made Gunvalkyrie particularly fascinating was its movement system. Rather than simply running between enemies and firing weapons, players could boost through environments, dash through the air, and chain movements together while attacking. Mastering these mechanics was essential because combat frequently demanded precise positioning and constant mobility. This created a third-person shooter that emphasized speed and mechanical skill rather than the cover-based encounters that would eventually dominate the genre. When everything clicked, Gunvalkyrie offered an exhilarating experience that few games could replicate.

Unfortunately, those same mechanics became the game’s greatest obstacle. Gunvalkyrie is notorious for its unconventional control scheme, particularly its reliance on clicking the analog sticks to execute important movement actions. Even basic navigation felt awkward until players developed the necessary muscle memory. I can appreciate games that demand practice, but there is a difference between mastering a challenging mechanic and fighting against the controller itself. Gunvalkyrie frequently blurred that distinction, leaving an ambitious action game trapped behind an unnecessarily steep learning curve even if I loved the end product.

Gears of War: E-Day Proves Third-Person Shooters Still Have Plenty to Offer

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The success of Gears of War helped establish a formula that countless third-person shooters would eventually follow. Its emphasis on cover, tactical positioning, and intense firefights changed how developers approached the genre. Nearly twenty years after the original game’s release, Gears of War: E-Day demonstrates that this style of combat still has an audience. The prequel returns to the iconic Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago during the Locust invasion, combining familiar mechanics with modern technology. It is a reminder that older gameplay concepts can remain compelling when developers understand what made them work.

Meanwhile, Gears of War: Reloaded offers another example of Xbox recognizing the value of its history. Released in August 2025, the remaster brought the original campaign to modern platforms with improved visuals, cross-play support, and multiplayer enhancements. It also introduced the franchise to PlayStation 5 players for the first time. Although these releases cannot establish demand for every forgotten shooter, they demonstrate Microsoft’s willingness to revisit established games and make them accessible to new audiences. That could benefit more than just the company’s biggest franchises.

This is where Gunvalkyrie comes in. While Gears of War popularized slower, cover-based firefights, Smilebit’s shooter pursued almost the opposite. Players were expected to remain airborne, manage their jetpack fuel, and attack enemies while navigating complicated environments. Its mechanics were closer to an aerial action game than a conventional shooter. The original game even began development for Dreamcast with an experimental controller and light-gun setup before transitioning to Xbox. That unusual development history helps explain its unconventional design. A modern revival could preserve its identity while eliminating unnecessary frustration.

Gunvalkyrie Deserves a Remake, Even if It Seems Impossible

image courtesy of sega

Of course, reviving Gunvalkyrie would be considerably more complicated than remastering another Gears of War game. It belongs to Sega, meaning Microsoft would need to enlist Sega to get it rolling. There is also the question of appeal. Unlike Gears of War, Gunvalkyrie never became a major seller, and its reputation for punishing controls makes it a difficult proposition, much like Kid Icarus. Still, those obstacles are exactly why a remake seems more appealing than a straightforward sequel. Developers would have an opportunity to rebuild the experience around modern expectations.

Xbox has already demonstrated how much better the original game can feel with relatively minor adjustments. Gunvalkyrie became playable through backward compatibility on modern Xbox consoles in 2021. Players can also use the system’s button-remapping features to move essential actions away from the analog-stick clicks. Changing the boost command to a face button, for example, can make movement substantially more comfortable. This does not eliminate every problem, but it highlights how much of the original game’s difficulty came from its interface rather than its underlying mechanics.

I would love to see what Gunvalykrie would look like today. I’d be fine with it retaining its demanding aerial combat while introducing responsive controls, clearer tutorials, expanded environments, and more diverse enemy encounters. There would be no reason to abandon the game’s identity or simplify everything that made it challenging. The goal should be making its mechanics easier to understand without making them easier to master. Gears of War: E-Day and Gears of War: Reloaded celebrate an important chapter of Xbox history, but that history contains plenty of overlooked experiments worth revisiting. Gunvalkyrie might never receive another opportunity, yet few forgotten Xbox games have more potential for reinvention.