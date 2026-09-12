Nintendo’s New Kirby Game Makes the Wait for This Returning Franchise Even More Painful

Nintendo has one of the most extensive gaming libraries, including some of the biggest names like The Legend of Zelda, Mario, and Metroid. Even outside of these, there are series that incredibly acclaimed and have huge followings. Then, beneath these, there are other series that are not as well known, but can still make headlines. This can make it hard for Nintendo juggle multiple new games across these series. The latest announcement of Kirby and the World Beyond does exactly that, making the wait for another series even longer.

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Kirby is the brain child of Masahiro Sakurai, also known for the Super Smash Bros. series. However, there is another series he is responsible for, and that is Kid Icarus. It began on the NES in 1986, and while Sakurai was not involved with this project, his studio, Project Sora, delivered the latest title, Kid Icarus: Uprising. While many are happy with Kirby’s latest 3D adventure, I can’t help but wonder why we haven’t had a new game starring Pit and Palutena in 14 years. Now, with Kirby and the World Beyond coming next year, the wait may be even longer.

Sakurai Is Focusing On Kirby, Not Kid Icarus

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The connection between Kirby, Kid Icarus, and Super Smash Bros. is impossible to ignore. Masahiro Sakurai directed the original Kirby’s Dream Land in 1992, helped establish the series that would become one of Nintendo’s most recognizable platforming franchises, and later created Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo 64. He also directed Kid Icarus: Uprising, making him one of the few developers with such a close relationship to both Kirby and Pit.

Kid Icarus: Uprising was not simply a random revival of an old Nintendo property. Sakurai helped bring Pit back after more than two decades away from the spotlight, marking only the third game for the series. It was built around a mix of aerial shooting, ground combat, humor, and a surprisingly deep weapon system. It was a quirky but strong return for a series that had been missing for years. The fact that the same creator is now associated with another major Kirby adventure makes the wait for Pit feel even more unfortunate.

Of course, Sakurai is not the only person who can make a new Kid Icarus game. Nintendo owns the franchise, and another developer could take over. We’ve seen franchises handed off to other developers and producers, but Sakurai is the last one to oversee the series, making him potentially the best to take the helm. Yet Sakurai has repeatedly discussed the difficulties of returning to the series, including concerns that the novelty of the original experience could wear thin. In 2018, he suggested that perhaps someone else might make another Kid Icarus in another 25 years, and it seems we are on track for this.

Kid Icarus: Uprising Is 14 Years Old

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The history of Kid Icarus is already defined by long gaps between releases. The original game launched for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986, followed by Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters on Game Boy in 1991. After that, the series disappeared for more than 20 years before returning with Kid Icarus: Uprising on Nintendo 3DS in March 2012. And now we are on track for that same period of time passing between Kid Icarus games once again.

The only action Pit has seen has been in Super Smash Bros., but this isn’t enough. Nintendo has shown that it is willing to revive older series, and we have seen other franchises thrive in recent years, with none being more obvious than Metroid. Kid Icarus has often been described as Metroid’s sister series, making its revival feel even more overdue.

What made Uprising stand out was how much it did with a franchise that had been forgotten for so long. Rather than a simple remake, Sakurai and Project Sora built a third-person shooter with aerial battles, ground combat, boss fights, and a large cast of characters. The game also included multiplayer and a strong story. It was a bold experiment, and that is exactly why it deserves another chance.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Perfect for a New Kid Icarus Game

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The announcement of Kirby and the World Beyond makes the potential of Nintendo Switch 2 impossible to ignore. Nintendo is giving Kirby a new 3D adventure with expansive environments and more ways to use Copy Abilities. Yet, I can’t help but wonder how amazing it would be to see this same treatment be given to Pit with a new 3D Kid Icarus game.

A new Kid Icarus game could take advantage of that same freedom. Imagine Pit flying through enormous environments, landing in ancient ruins, fighting monsters, and exploring a world filled with Greek mythology-inspired locations. It can pull some inspiration from Link’s latest adventures in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom while staying true to what fans love about Kid Icarus.

For now, Kirby and the World Beyond is one of the most exciting upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games because it marks Kirby’s first fully realized 3D adventure. But for those hoping for a new Kid Icarus, the announcement is a reminder of what is still missing. The Nintendo Switch 2 is perfect for its return and can pull Kid Icarus out of the past. The series has a strong identity, a memorable cast, and a fanbase that has been waiting for years, showing that it deserves another chance.