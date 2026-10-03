Gears of War: E-Day Proves that Xbox Console Exclusives Could Be Hugely Beneficial Once Again

For much of history, buying a console was often tied to what kinds it offered. While many developers released cross-platform titles, exclusives drew players in. For most of my life, I have been a PlayStation and Nintendo guy, but one game pulled me to the Xbox 360: Gears of War 2. This was nearly two decades ago, and gaming has changed a lot since then, with the concept of exclusivity being blurred. But Xbox has scored a major win with Gears of War: E-Day, perhaps showing just why exclusives still have a place in 2026.

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Xbox has almost moved away from exclusives entirely. We’ve now seen Gears of War: Reloaded, Forza Horizon 6, and even Halo: Campaign Evolved come to PlayStation 5. Likewise, Sony has released many of its major hits on PC. But as we see both studios moving back to releasing games exclusively on their own platforms, it appears to be working, at least as a promising strategy. Gears of War: E-Day is the first of this return to Xbox exclusives, with Clockwork Revolution poised to be the second big win and Fable still maintaining a multiplatform release. Both of these titles will be a major test for Xbox’s strategy moving forward.

Gears of War: E-Day Is Exactly the Kind of Exclusive Xbox Needs

image Courtesy of The Coalition

Despite releasing Gears of War: Reloaded on multiple platforms, Gears of War: E-Day was pulled back to Xbox, where the series began. While this is important, even more important is how well the game is performing across the board in its reviews. Even with only being available on one platform, something that always hinders games with multiplayer, it is rocking an 86. This is the highest-rated game in the series since Gears of War 3, showing a true return to form. This score could still change as more reviews come in, but right now Xbox’s decision to make it exclusive appears to be working.

This is an important distinction, because we see average exclusives all the time. But Gears of War: E-Day is proving to be among the highest-rated games this year. This gives a reason to purchase an Xbox over a PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. It reminds me of the exact feeling of why I bought an Xbox 360. I wanted to play Gears of War 2, and it led me to playing other exclusives, where then I fell in love with Halo: Reach.

The Coalition has also gone back to one of the franchise’s most important moments, and it has paid off. E-Day is one of the most important moments in the series history, and now fans can finally experience it firsthand. Focusing on Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago at the beginning of their conflict with the Locust was a smart choice that uses beloved characters but doesn’t simply reuse them for the sake of doing so. Reviews have already shown the game to be a win, but the real test comes October 6th when Gears of War: E-Day officially releases.

Xbox Exclusives Give the Console an Identity

image Courtesy of The Coalition

Exclusives are an easy concept to understand. Players see a game and, in order to play it, must purchase the attached console. This is literally what happened with me and Gears of War 2. Not only that, but once on the concept, players are more tempted to purchase other exclusives. I didn’t care a lick about Master Chief or fighting the Covenant until I had already purchased an Xbox 360 and decided to give the series a try. This is how Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo draw players in and keep them.

This gives Xbox its identity, and we’ve seen through the console wars how strong these identities can be. Players tend to stay loyal to their preferred platform and are more likely to take advantage of exclusives; after all, why buy a console if you ignore the main drive to play on it? That does not mean Xbox needs to lock everything away. Its case-by-case approach could actually provide a useful compromise. Big multiplayer and live-service games benefit from enormous communities, making multiplatform releases more appealing.

Meanwhile, single-player games can give Xbox consoles experiences players cannot find on PlayStation. Xbox has already confirmed not every game will be exclusive going forward, and Gears of War: E-Day, Clockwork Revolution, and Fable are likely the experimental releases to see what works and what doesn’t. This evolving strategy will likely shape the future of Xbox, especially with all the layoffs and studio closures. It remains to be seen how this pays off, but Gears of War: E-Day is a good start to rebuilding Xbox’s identity.

Clockwork Revolution Could Show Whether Xbox’s Strategy Really Works

image Courtesy of xbox

This makes Clockwork Revolution the next big test for Xbox and its return to exclusivity. It is a first-person single-player RPG in the veins of BioShock, the perfect match for a console exclusive. If it can earn the same success as Gears of War: E-Day, we will likely see Xbox begin pulling its games back onto its home platform. If it fails or doesn’t meet expectations, Xbox will almost certainly continue to pursue multiplatform releases. It could even lead to Gears of War: E-Day coming to PlayStation down the line.

Then there is Fable, making the idea of exclusivity more complicated for Xbox. It is a single-player-focused RPG, the perfect candidate for an exclusive, especially over a title that features multiplayer. It is launching the same day on PS5 as it is on Xbox One and will likely be directly compared to Gears of War: E-Day. Both series have the name to draw in fans, but what will matter is how Fable performs on PS5, as this is the first entry in the series to release on that console line.

Ultimately, Gears of War: E-Day offers an early argument for why Xbox’s exclusive strategy could work. Xbox does not need every game to be exclusive, and putting an Xbox logo on the box is not enough by itself. The strategy proves itself when exclusives can sell as well as or better than multiplatform releases, or compete directly with Sony’s exclusives. If E-Day is followed by Clockwork Revolution and other Xbox console exclusives receiving similarly strong receptions, Microsoft may finally give players something its hardware strategy has struggled to communicate for years: clear reasons to choose Xbox.

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