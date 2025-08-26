Gears of War: Reloaded Review: Second Remaster, First PS5 Release, Zero Reason It Needs to Exist

When Gears of War first stormed onto the Xbox 360 in 2006, it not only made waves but practically redefined the third-person shooter genre. Signature cover-based mechanics, rifles with chainsaw bayonets, and beefy protagonists all contributed to its gritty atmosphere and narrative. Marcus Fenix and the Locust Horde became hallmarks of Xbox’s identity, rivaling the likes of Master Chief and Halo. Now, Gears of War: Reloaded brings the series to modern platforms and largely does so successfully.

Gears of War: Reloaded is a surreal experience. I grew up playing Nintendo and PlayStation, but Gears of War is the first game that got me into Xbox. I loved the first installment and the original trilogy, but fell off after Gears of War: Judgment. Being able to play the series on PlayStation 5 — two console generations after it debuted — doesn’t feel real, but after spending about 10 hours reliving the iconic campaign, Gears of War: Reloaded has brought back so many fond memories, most of which hold up today.

At first glance, Gears of War: Reloaded makes a strong impression. The visual overhaul is immediately striking. Combined with enhanced audio, the series feels even more cinematic, and the gameplay feels just as satisfying as it did nearly two decades ago. However, Gears of War: Reloaded reveals the double-edged sword of nostalgia. Despite the undeniable improvements, there are still issues, some of which are new, while others predate Gears of War: Reloaded entirely.

Pros Cons Visuals and Audio are great. Occasional bugs and frame drops. Gameplay still feels tight. Story feels stilted. Preserves the series’ legacy. AI is dated. Multiplayer is still sweaty.

Nearly twenty years after its original release, Gears of War: Reloaded still carries the weight of being one of Xbox’s most defining franchises. This is in large part thanks to its story: a desperate struggle for survival against overwhelming odds and a relentless pace that doesn’t let you breathe. It balances the narrative’s tragic nature with stoic toughness through the eyes of Marcus Fenix, Dominic Santiago, and Delta Squad. Iconic moments still hit just as hard, thanks to the emotional undercurrent and cinematic flair. Unfortunately, when removing the nostalgia, Gears of War: Reloaded shows its age.

Levels and pacing follow a continuous pattern of marching to the next predictable encounter through linear levels. The enemy AI feels basic and repetitive, further emphasizing this aspect and making firefights that are more methodical than exhilarating. Dialogue is stiff, lacks the punch it once had, and undercuts key moments. Even with improvements, the design choices show Gears of War: Reloaded is firmly rooted in the mid-2000s. For players who grew up with the series, these quirks may feel like part of the charm, and can be unavoidable with remasters. But for newcomers expecting a shooter that competes with today’s titles, especially for the first time on a rival console, the cracks in the armor are difficult to ignore.

Gears of War: Reloaded is Littered With Bugs, an Unfortunate Staple of the Franchise

One of the most frustrating aspects of Gears of War: Reloaded is its bugs, and no, not the Locust Horde’s Grubs. Throughout my time with Gears of War: Reloaded, I encountered various issues that took me out of the game. Despite almost two decades to improve upon the series’ known issues and instability, Gears of War: Reloaded not only repeats mistakes but creates new ones. In 2025, the bar is set higher for new releases, and any problems are put on blast, and this may be what the game is remembered for.

Throughout Gears of War: Reloaded’s campaign, the radio would cut in and out. There would be whole conversations where I had to rely on subtitles to learn the story. This may seem minor, but speaking to Anya and command is an integral part of Gears of War that detracts from the game when it is impaired. Veterans of the series know this is especially true based on the path future games take, but even newcomers will find their immersion ruined by the lack of dialogue as they slowly walk, stuck in scenes with no dialogue.

Gameplay, likewise, suffers from multiple issues. The cover-based system is one of the core pillars of Gears of War. But when the game would put me in the wrong cover or have my character repeatedly look the wrong way when shooting, I started to wonder if it was as good as I remembered. Combining this with weapon hit registration being inconsistent and even getting stuck in the ground during a key moment of a mission, one has to think: what did The Coalition, the developers behind the series, spend all this time doing with Gears of War: Reloaded?

Gears of War’s Multiplayer Improves in Reloaded, But Will Be Tough for Newcomers

While the campaign has been a fan-favorite, Gears of War’s multiplayer is the beating heart of the series. It’s clear that The Coalition put effort into polishing this side of Gears of War: Reloaded. Classic modes and maps return, highlighting the series’ tight map design and engaging gunplay. Faster matchmaking and improved server stability show how the title was developed for a modern era. Gears of War: Reloaded’s multiplayer just feels more fluid and rewarding than it has in years.

That said, The Coalition did not address a major issue, one that plagued the original release. Wall-bouncing is a prominent tactic, especially among high-level play. With veterans who have mastered this difficult technique coming in at the same level as newbies, new players will be curb-stomped. The Coalition has not resolved this issue, making the entry in Gears of War’s multiplayer difficult. The steep learning curve makes the skill gap between seasoned players and fresh recruits an uphill climb.

Not only this, but the hit detection will also feel more noticeable here. The Gnasher Shotgun is often the weapon of choice and can kill in a single hit, creating an unwanted time-to-kill. This leaves firefights coming down to whoever lands the first shot, and missing typically means you die. Unfortunately, this further compounds the frustration newcomers will face. Without patience and learning through failure, many newcomers may simply give up on multiplayer in Gears of War: Reloaded.

It’s Great That Gears of War is on PlayStation, But It Feels Like a Cash Grab

On the surface, Gears of War: Reloaded is a win, not just for PlayStation, but for Xbox as well. The remaster finally opens the door to a wider audience and an opportunity to experience one of the most iconic series in gaming. The remastered visuals, updated performance, and improved polish make this the best way to experience the original game. However, one has to wonder if Gears of War: Reloaded does enough to justify a new release of the original game.

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition already accomplished most of what Gears of War: Reloaded attempts to do. While the work The Coalition has done on this remaster is impressive, it is only slightly more than the previous remaster. One of the biggest selling points for Gears of War: Reloaded was the lack of loading screens in the campaign, but there are still loading screens. They are short, barely lasting one or two seconds, but they are present. As this was a marketing point for the remaster, it feels odd to see them at all.

Again, it’s incredible to see such an iconic Xbox series come to PlayStation 5. But is Gears of War: Reloaded necessary? The accessibility is welcome, but the release doesn’t feel genuine. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, or even porting the full trilogy, would have been sufficient enough for the first entry onto Sony’s ecosystem. As it is, Gears of War: Reloaded feels like the same experience with slightly better packaging. No expanded story, no new modern quality of life features, and clinging to mechanics that feel stilted detract from the experience. Gears of War’s launch on PlayStation feels like a mixed bag that misses its true potential and comes across as a cash grab.