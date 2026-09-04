Scalebound Director Pushes for Xbox to Revive the Canceled Action Game

Few canceled games have maintained the same level of fascination as Scalebound. Announced by Microsoft and PlatinumGames as an ambitious Xbox One and Windows 10 action game, it promised enormous battles, an open world, and a partnership between player and dragon like few games have attempted in the past. The game was originally planned to launch in 2017, but Scalebound was ultimately canceled before it ever saw the light of day. Yet, it still has a cult following thanks to its premise and the footage that was seen.

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Now, nearly a decade after Scalebound disappeared, director Hideki Kamiya is once again openly asking Xbox to bring it back. In a new interview with VGC, Kamiya was asked whether he had approached Xbox CEO Asha Sharma about reviving the canceled game. While Kamiya did not directly ask Xbox’s newest CEO to revive the game, he did take this opportunity to make a public pitch for the game; with Xbox reviving franchises, it may be possible.

Will Xbox Give Scalebound Another Chance?

When asked whether he had contacted Sharma about reviving Scalebound, Kamiya responded, “Well, no, but now’s my opportunity to once again say that if they want to do it, let’s make it happen!” Kamiya went on to say that other former Scalebound team members were interesting the project as well and even encouraged VGC to use Scalebound footage during the interview.

That enthusiasm has not disappeared despite the project’s troubled history. Kamiya recently reunited with many former Scalebound developers for dinner and explained that most of the group has remained close. While the team does now work at other developers and publishers, they do cross paths and even met up for a recent gathering where they spoke about Scalebound and other projects, with the memories being positive.

It is clear that Kamiya wants to revisit work on Scalebound, but whether that opportunity ever comes remains to be seen. Xbox has at this point made no plans or announcements to restart production on the game. Fans should not mistake Kamiya’s enthusiasm for a promise that Scalebound will return, but with enough public interest and the director’s own pushing, something may come of it down the line if Fable and Gears of War: E-Day can successfully revive their franchises.

For now, Scalebound remains a dream along with the other 100% science-based dragon MMO. While other fantasy games include dragons, they are seldom the focus that Scalebound planned to put on them. It seems an obvious win because of how popular dragons are in media and gaming, but the technology to make that partnership come alive is where the questions come in. Still, Kamiya is clearly willing to answer those questions if given the chance.