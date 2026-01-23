Horror Fans Won’t Want to Miss this New Call of Cthulhu Actual Play Series

In recent years, actual play podcasts and livestreams have become an increasingly popular way to get familiar with new RPG systems. Critical Role has become an integral part of spreading the good word about Dungeons & Dragons, even spawning their own new TTPRG. But of course, Critical Role isn’t the only actual play option out there. In fact, if you’re curious about a TTRPG system, there’s probably an actual play to help you get a taste.

Personally, I first learned to play Pathfinder by listening to an actual play podcast called The Glass Cannon Podcast. Since my early days learning a new system by listening, Glass Cannon has become a full-fledged actual play network. The network features actual play series centered on everything from Vampire: The Masquerade to Delta Green and beyond. And if an actual play centered on cosmic horror sounds like your cup of tea, the Glass Cannon Network recently announced a brand-new angle on their live shows. In 2026, a rotating cast from the GCN will be performing Call of Cthulhu one-shots across the U.S. And if my experience listening to Get in the Trunk, their Delta Green actual play, is any indication, horror fans won’t want to miss this.

Actual Plays Are a Great Way to Get Acquainted with New TTRPG Systems

Whenever I’m curious about a new TTRPG, one of the first thing I do is seek out an actual play. Listening to (or watching) other people play a system can help you get a feel for how it works, and these shows are typically pretty entertaining in their own right, as well. The Glass Cannon Podcast is how I fell in love with Pathfinder for the first time. And another Glass Cannon Network show, Get in the Trunk, introduced my husband and I to the modern-day cosmic horror TTRPG that is Delta Green.

Actual plays are popular for a reason. They often feature a talented cast of actors with a knack for improv, showing the storytelling capacity of TTRPGs in its best light. Though not every actual play digs into the crunchiness of actual dice rolls and system mechanics, many of them do. And that makes them a great way to get a feel for whether a new-to-you system will be a good fit. From podcasts to livestreamed video to live shows, actual plays are a big part of bringing TTRPGs to life these days. And personally? I’m here for it.

Listening to actual plays has expanded my own interest in TTRPGs I might never otherwise gravitate towards. Delta Green is a great example. As more of a fantasy RPG cozy gaming kind of person, the words “cosmic horror” typically send me running. And yet, seeing that there can be humor even within the truly unsettling horror of something like Delta Green made me want to try it.

Delta Green is closely tied to another beloved cosmic horror TTRPG, Call of Cthulhu. This TTRPG, first released in 1981, owes its name, and much of its truly terrifying vibes, to the HP Lovecraft short story of the same name. It has long been a mainstay of the horror RPG genre, even getting a video game adaptation back in 2018. Now in its 7th edition, Call of Cthulhu is still a stunning example of how horror can translate to the tabletop RPG space. And the same actual play company that brought me to Delta Green is about to take Call of Cthulhu on tour.

Call of Cthulhu‘s Cosmic Horror Comes to the Stage with Glass Cannon Network’s New Live Shows

The Glass Cannon Network has expanded well beyond its Pathfinder roots in recent years. And now, they are mixing up their live tour by focusing on the cosmic horror TTRPG that is Call of Cthulhu. In a recent announcement, GCN unveiled its yearlong Call of Cthulhu Live! show. This in-person run has two key selling points: cosmic horror improv goodness and a standalone premise that makes it easily accessible.

Though this is a year-long tour, each show will be a unique, standalone scenario from Call of Cthulhu. That means you don’t have to follow along with every episode in order to understand what’s happening. Instead, you can just pop in and see what Call of Cthulhu has to offer. The cast will also differ from show to show, making each experience unique.

Throughout 2026, the Call of Cthulhu Live! tour is hitting a ton of major US cities. But if you aren’t able to make it out in person, you can also enjoy a livestreamed version of the LA shows this March 23rd and 24th. The Lovecraftian horror actual play series will be headlined by Troy Lavallee as the keeper, with a cast roster of familiar GCN talent such as Joe O’Brien, Skid Maher, Matthew Capodicasa, Sydney Amanuel, Noura Ibrahim, Jared Logan, and many more.

If you’re eager for a taste of cosmic horror goodness or want to see what Glass Cannon is all about before committing to a live show, I’ve got you. There are few actual plays I can recommend more highly than Get in the Trunk, their Delta Green series. It is somehow hilarious and deeply terrifying all at once, and it has kept my husband and I company on many a road trip. If this series is any indication, seeing Call of Cthulhu Live! is going to be equal parts treat and nightmare. If you love cosmic horror and Lovecraftian goodness, you’ll definitely want to tune in.

