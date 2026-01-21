Poppy Playtime Fans Uncover Mysterious New Footage Ahead of Chapter 5 Release

At long last, Poppy Playtime fans will soon get the next installment in the horror game. Chapter 5 is set to release on February 18th, and we’ve already gotten a few tantalizing teasers for the new terrors that await. But now, Mob Entertainment is once again inviting fans back to the world of Playtime Co. with a mysterious new puzzle that leads to an enticing new clue about the world of Poppy Playtime.

After a few cryptic teasers, Poppy Playtime developer Mob Entertainment shared a cryptic new post on January 21st, with a link to the Poppy Playtime Discord. There, the community was tasked with solving a strange new ARG puzzle. At the end, fans uncovered a strange new restricted video that seemingly reveals never-before-seen footage from the history of Playtime Co. Set in November 1990, this footage reveals new information about the goings-on at the dark and dangerous toy company. And it’s already leading to new fan theories about what’s to come in Chapter 5.

New Poppy Playtime Teaser Reveals Fresh Lore and Spawns New Fan Theories

Image courtesy of Mob Entertainment

Ahead of the next chapter, it looks like Mob Entertainment is eager to keep fans invested in the world of Poppy Playtime and its dreadful Playtime Co. inhabitants. It’s fitting that the puzzle horror game is inviting fans to solve yet another ARG puzzle in order to unlock new footage from behind the scenes of Playtime Co. This follows on the tradition set by prior chapters, and fans are more than ready to dig into a new challenge.



Even seasoned Poppy Playtime fans stand to learn something new from this latest uncovered “Restricted Tape” footage. The video takes us back to the history of Playtime Co., following the work of scientists working to “fix” Subject 1188. But before we dig into the details of what this latest teaser tells us, you can take a look for yourself with the footage that fans unearthed:

As you can see, the history of Playtime Co. looks to be no sunnier than its present state. Poppy Playtime fans will no doubt recognize a familiar face in this video, which features the backstory of none other than Chapter 3’s CatNap, aka Subject 1188. This figure could be seen in the previous Prototype trailer for Chapter 5, and it seems that CatNap’s past just might hold a hint to Playtime Co.’s future.

In this new “Restricted Tape” footage, Subject 1188, blamed for the death of 6 Playtime Co. employees, is seen undergoing experimentation that’s akin to torture. After lengthy experimentation, the subject formerly known as Theodore has rebranded itself as CatNap, and it is none too happy. Apparently escaped and ready to hunt down its tormentors, CatNap certainly doesn’t look less dangerous when the footage ends than it did when the experiments began.

This latest reveal from Playtime Co. certainly sheds light on the company’s past. But might it also tell us something about what players can expect from Poppy Playtime Chapter 5? That remains to be seen, but the official Discord is certainly starting to fill up with new theories. And fans are pretty convinced there could be more to come with this ARG, but only time will tell…

Poppy Playtime Chapters 1-4 are currently available for PC via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The base game is free-to-play, with Chapters 2-4 released as paid DLC.

What do you think of this latest Poppy Playtime teaser? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!