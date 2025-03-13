10 Best D&D Actual Play Podcasts (Besides Critical Role)

Whether you’re trying to learn the rules or just want to enjoy a solid Dungeons & Dragons campaign, actual play podcasts are a great way to enjoy the TTRPG while doing other things. The first recommendation many fans provide when asked about D&D podcasts is the wildly popular Critical Role. This web series began its first campaign back in 2015 and has since only grown in popularity, spanning new stories, merch, and more. But while this is one of the biggest names out there in D&D actual play podcasts, there are many more phenomenal stories to enjoy in an audio and video format.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m here to round up some of the best Critical Role alternatives or additions to your actual play podcast roster for the next time you need a D&D adventure to listen to.

Wicked Empire by The Glass Cannon Network

Play video

The flagship Glass Cannon Podcast taught me to play Pathfinder, and I’m a big fan of the excellent work this network continues to put out ever since. Wicked Empire is the network’s first Dungeons & Dragons 5e podcast. It’s an original homebrew campaign run by Dungeon Master Jared Logan from the popular Vampire: The Masquerade actual play, Stream of Blood. You can catch up on the entire first season of Glass Cannon Network’s Wicked Empire on YouTube, Twitch, or your podcast app of choice.

Dungeons of Drakkenheim by The Dungeon Dudes

Play video

The Dungeon Dudes have both actual play podcasts and tips for DMs and players, making them a great go-to resource for Dungeons & Dragons 5e fans. Dungeons of Drakkenheim is their original actual play campaign and is fully complete at 52 episodes, making it a great one to start with if you’re new to this popular podcast creator. This original campaign was so popular, it has since spawned a D&D Beyond-official campaign that players can buy. But for those here to listen to a great, well-acted story when they’re not playing one, this actual podcast comes highly recommended. It’s available on YouTube or via your podcatcher of choice.

Dungeons & Daddies

Cover art for the Dungeons & Daddies actual play podcast

Of all the t-shirts I’ve seen at the local farmer’s market, the Dungeons & Daddies one has got to be a favorite. This actual play podcast started in 2019 and is now up to its third season. The first campaign features four suburban dads who find themselves in a fantasy world inspired by D&D. The first two seasons of the show are loosely based on 5e, so don’t expect it to fully teach you the rules. Season 3 swaps over to the Call of Cthulhu system, so they’ve got you cosmic horror fans covered there. Dungeons & Daddies is an audio-only actual play podcast, so you’ll find it in all the usual podcast places.

Tales from the Stinky Dragon

Play video

This actual play podcast is a great choice for Dungeons & Dragons fans looking for a family-friendly actual play podcast. Tales from the Stinky Dragon is a comedy podcast originally created by Rooster Teeth. It features a full voice cast, immersive sounds, and a full soundtrack. The show is set in a homebrew world with a unique adventure, and many gamers consider it their absolute favorite D&D actual play. Tales from the Stinky Dragon has recently joined the Critical Role! Media universe, but since it started elsewhere and features a different cast, we’re calling it an alternative.

Girls Who Don’t DnD

The Girls Who Don’t DnD Logo and Character Art

This podcast started in 2021 with three women playing their very first game of D&D. Girls Who Don’t DnD uses the 5e rules and airs on a monthly(ish) basis. The game takes place in a homebrew setting, so it won’t spoil any popular D&D 5e campaigns for you or your friends. Many fans say the podcast has some of the highest sound quality out there, and it features stellar voice acting as well. Girls Who Don’t DnD is audio only and can be found on all the major podcast platforms.

The Adventure Zone

The current logo for The Adventure Zone actual play podcast

The Adventure Zone podcast is a popular comedy actual play that heavily features D&D 5e alongside other RPGs. Started in 2014, it’s one of the longest-running actual play podcasts on our list. The show is hosted by the McElroy brothers along with their father and continues to put out new episodes to this day. The show’s first season is set in Faerun of Baldur’s Gate 3 fame, albeit loosely. The show is probably second to Critical Role in popularity and notoriety, and it’s well worth a listen if you haven’t yet given it a go. The podcast is audio-only, so grab it from your podcatcher of choice.

Once Upon a Witchlight by Legends of Avantris

Play video

When I saw that this one follows the wacky, Feywild campaign Wild Beyond the Witchlight, I knew I needed to check it out. Legends of Avantris has several actual play podcasts under their belt, but this Wild Beyond the Witchlight camping is where they recommend new listeners begin. Having recently wrapped this particular campaign with my own D&D group, I can confirm it makes for a truly entertaining experience. Several of the Legends of Avantris actual play podcasts follow familiar stories from 5e, making it a fun one to revisit favorite campaigns or catch up on the lore. Their adventures are livestreamed with video, but you can also listen on podcatchers including Spotify.

High Rollers

Play video

Like Dungeon Dudes, the High Rollers are a broad 5e D&D YouTube channel with plenty of options for commentary on the game alongside their actual play podcasts. The first campaign, Lightfall, began nine years ago, and they’ve followed it up with visits to the ever-popular Curse of Strahd campaign and other homebrew settings, right up to the most recent Campaign 3. Fans say they’ve got a good bit of comedy and a strong story, but that production is a bit so-so compared to other popular D&D actual plays. Even so, this podcast comes highly recommended by fans of actual play. Plus, each campaign has its own story, making it easy to jump in without an intimidating backlog.

Dimension 20

Play video

Alongside Critical Role, the popular anthology live show Dimension 20, helmed by DM Brennan Lee Mulligan, is one of the most beloved actual-play podcasts out there. While you can enjoy the impressive set in the video streams, you can also listen to the various seasons of Dimension 20 via podcasting apps if you prefer. The Fantasy High campaign is a good place to start since the whole story is available for free via YouTube or as an audio podcast. That said, some of the newer campaigns are a bit easier to get into, whereas fans do warn that this one does take a few episodes to grow on you.

Not Another D&D Podcast

The logo for Not Another D&D Podcast

Started in 2018, Not Another D&D Podcast comes highly recommended by D&D actual play podcast listeners. This podcast started with the College Humor brand, so it has a nice comedy angle while still leaning into roleplay. The first campaign leans into the high fantasy vibes in a homebrew setting called Bahumia, and each campaign is self-contained so you can jump in where you like. Similar to the original Dimension 20 campaign, fans warn it can take a few episodes to really get into Not Another D&D Podcast, but it’ll be worth it. This is an audio-only podcast, so grab it from Spotify, Apple Podcasts, etc. to listen in.