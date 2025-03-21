X-Men TTRPG Expansion Is Getting an Actual Play from Marvel and Glass Cannon

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is a TTRPG that invites players to step into the shoes of their favorite Marvel heroes. Late last year, Marvel released the X-Men Expansion, which officially brings the mutants into the Marvel TTRPG. This massive expansion adds a massive list of X-Men favorites including Angel, Domino, Gambit, Warpath, and more. To showcase the fun and chaos of the new X-Men supplement, Marvel is teaming up with talent from actual play network The Glass Cannon for an X-Men actual play spectacular featuring three hours of comedy improv roleplaying goodness. The Marvel x Glass Cannon Network X-Men RPG Special airs live on Marvel’s YouTube channel at 7 PM ET tonight, March 21st.

The Marvel TTRPG actual play features fan-favorite talent from the Glass Cannon Network and Marvel Entertainment. The Glass Cannon Podcast Game Master Troy Lavalee will narrate the adventure as Glass Cannon veterans Skid Maher, Joe O’Brien, Matthew Capodicasa, and Sydney Amanuel join Marvel’s Nick Lowe to step into the roles of iconic X-Men characters. They’ll show off the mechanics of the latest Marvel TTRPG expansion with their typical improv comedy prowess, and Naish, we can assure you a couple of things are going to happen to these X-Men.

After the livestream premieres on March 21st at 7 PM ET, it will be available to watch via replay for those who aren’t able to catch it at the premiere. We don’t yet know who’s playing who, but featured X-Men characters in tonight’s performance include Old Man Logan, Havok, Dazzler, Ice Man, Warlock, Professor X, and of course, Deadpool. The adventure sounds at least inspired by the first-ever One-Shot released for The Marvel Multiverse RPG, the Deadpool-themed Deadpool Role-Plays The Marvel Universe. If we know the Glass Cannon Network, it’s bound to be an entertaining way of getting to know more about Marvel’s TTRPG and its X-Men Expansion.

If you’re new to the Glass Cannon Network or Marvel Multiverse RPG, the previous installment of Glass Cannon’s actual play, The Giant-Sized Special. This actual play aired in February 2024 and featured the same cast as non-mutant Marvel heroes. It’s available to watch now via Marvel’s YouTube channel and showcases the core mechanics of the Marvel Multiverse RPG, which first released in June 2023. That prior actual play may be sans the X-Men, but it does include a mission to rescue Bruce Banner himself.

Every X-Men Multiverse RPG Expansion So Far

The Glass Cannon Network’s Marvel actual play live stream might be showcasing the X-Men expansion, but Marvel has been busy putting out a ton of new content for its official TTRPG. Along with the X-Men Expansion, Marvel just released a brand-new Spider-Verse Expansion on March 18th. This new expansion brings various characters from across the Spider-Verse, including a new Symbiote mechanic.

In addition to the existing X-Men Expansion and Spider-Verse Expansion, the team behind the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game has also announced a new Avengers Expansion. This latest addition to the TTRPG is coming out September 17th and will introduce more of the Avengers team to the game. We don’t have the full breakdown for what this latest expansion will entail just yet, but for those who need to know, yes, we’ve got a Red Hulk stat block incoming.

Covers for the Core Rulebook and X-Men Expansion for Marvel Multiverse RPG

Each expansion adds not only new playable heroes (and villains), but also new rules, mechanics, and maps to help you experience the Marvel tabletop adventure of your dreams. Each addition comprises about 250-300 pages of new content to expand upon what’s already available in the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook. Tonight’s performance will primarily show off all the goodness you’ll get with the X-Men Expansion, but if you’re eager to see what the game has to offer after tuning in, you can grab the Core Rulebook and both existing expansion from your favorite local game shop or anywhere else RPG books are sold. The Marvel Multiverse RPG is also fully integrated on several popular VTTs, including Demiplane and Roll20.

Are you tuning in to enjoy the Glass Cannon Network’s actual play of the X-Men expansion for the Marvel Multiverse RPG? Sound off in the comments below, Naish!