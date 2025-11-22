Award-Winning Sci-Fi Horror TTRPG Launches Updated Edition With New Single-Player Mode

ALIEN is among the most well-known and iconic sci-fi horror franchises out there. In addition to multiple movies and video games, ALIEN also spawned its very own tabletop RPG. Released in 2019, ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game is an officially licensed TTRPG that brings the horror of ALIEN to life. Since it arrived, the game has been a hit with critics and fans alike. Now, it’s getting a massive update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ALIEN The Roleplaying Game is a solid entry in the horror and sci-fi TTRPG space. The system brings cinematic experiences like those captured in the ALIEN series to life, with an engaging sanity mechanic and memorable stories. After 6 years, Free League Publishing has given the game its largest update to date, releasing ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game – Evolved Edition. With streamlined mechanics, stunning new visuals, and updated rules, this edition brings new life to the iconic TTRPG.

ALIEN The Roleplaying Game: Evolved Edition Adds Polish and a One-Player Option

Image courtesy of Free League Publishing and 20th Century Studios

ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game got a lot of hype at release for bringing an iconic franchise to the world of tabletop gaming. And for most players, it has lived up to that hype, balancing fidelity to the source material with fun TTRPG mechanics. And now, it’s getting a fresh coat of paint with the new and improved Evolved Edition.

The new edition of ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game features a full redesigned Core Rulebook, new Starter Set, and new adventures for the TTRPG. Like any new edition, this update makes some key changes with the hopes of refining and streamlining the game rules and mechanics. Here are the highlights for what’s new with the Evolved Edition:

Full Core Rulebook redesign, with new maps, artwork, and a new cover

Revised and expanded core rules, with adjustments for talents, stress and panic, and stealth

Adjustments to combat rules for key elements like armor, ammo, spaceships, and more

Expanded rules and tools, including more in-depth campaign play

New campaign setting, “The Tartarus Sector”

New “life path” character generation to create richer backstories

Additional items, ships, and locations from the latest Alien film, Alien: Romulus

Brand-new immersive solo mode, “Last Survivor”

Image courtesy of Free League Publishing and 20th Century Studios

These changes are geared towards creating a better experience for new and returning players. And that includes letting players experience the TTRPG without needing a Game Master, thanks to that new solo mode option. The Last Survivor mode is baked right into the new Evolved Edition core rulebook, so if you’re curious to experience the game but can’t make the scheduling work, this is an enticing option indeed.

To introduce fans to the updated rules, ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game has released a new Starter Set using the updated ruleset. This set features an abridged version of the new rules, pre-generated characters, tokens, reference sheets, dice, and more.

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, you can also grab the new Evolved Edition Core Rulebook on its own from Free League Publishing for $60 USD. The new Rapture Protocol adventure is also available as a standalone set for $46 USD, featuring pre-gen characters, cards, and more.

ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game is out now and available from Free League Publishing and wherever tabletop games are sold.

Have you played the ALIEN TTRPG before? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!