Rockstar has brought back the fabled 6-Star wanted level in Grand Theft Auto 6, giving players an extra tier of notoriety that will pit every bit of law enforcement against them in all-out war. Reaching six stars is almost as hard as staying alive once you obtain it, as it requires you to constantly commit multiple heinous acts of mayhem in a row without getting killed. Those who do manage to obtain a sixth star will find that there is almost no point of return from it, unless they take drastic actions to stay under the radar until the inevitable.

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Technically, there is no escape for having six stars in GTA 6, as acquiring that status puts the entire region of Leonida against you, turning your whole map into a hostile zone. Unless you get killed, busted, or wasted in any way, you’ll keep those six stars, which never fall down into 5-4 through the actions you’d usually do to lower that score. That being said, there are some strategies that can keep you alive during your six-star run, making everything else you do in the game more challenging, but creating a “living on the edge” style of criminal life the usual gameplay of GTA 6 doesn’t always offer.

Gaining 6-Star Status Takes Prolonged Conflict With Police After Going Through the Game’s Intro

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Getting six stars is only possible after you’ve progressed past the initial steps of GTA 6‘s story, as the game doesn’t allow you to become too notorious too fast. You have to work your way up the criminal ladder, so to speak, before the authorities will pay enough attention to you to grant you the highest wanted level the game has. However, once you have the right weapons and gear past the game’s “tutorial” levels to do some real mayhem, the chance to reach six stars is always available. Much like past Grand Theft Auto games, the easiest ways to raise your wanted level is through deliberate, chaotic violence, rather than just petty crimes.

While you could ramp up your stars one at a time through various robberies, heists, or assaults on the streets, the quickest way to get a 6-Star level lies in killing a cop. Any police officer you kill automatically gets you three stars, sending police to the scene of the crime instantly. Through the police radio, you can hear your crime being called as backup begins to arrive. If you want six stars, stay in the area of the killed officer long enough to be recognized as the guilty party, then either try to escape or fight anyone who comes in to arrest you. There are other ways to get to 3-5 stars really fast in GTA 6 besides murder, including:

Breaking into Mile Zero Air Station (military base)

Steal a plane in Vice City Airport

Destroy police or military vehicles

Unlock cheats to automatically raise Wanted Level by losing a 3-Star level 50 different times and going through enough of the story

Get into shootouts with various criminal groups in public

Once you have the higher star count you need, you simply need to cause more conflict to get to six. This could mean evading the cops who know your description for 20+ minutes, or using significant firepower to hold off others over a prolonged period of time. For example, you could go into the Mile Zero military base, steal a tank, gain 3-4 stars, then keep shooting enemies to get six stars within ten minutes. This will put you in a ton of danger, as killing different authorities will bring the city’s wrath down on your character, but this does start the challenge a lot faster than most methods would allow.

Max Wanted Level Police & Military Attention Never Goes Away, No Matter How Hard You Try

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Once you reach six stars, there’s no turning back. Normally, wanted levels in GTA 6 are tied to another system in the game called Heat, which represents a regional way police track you through specific areas of the map. When you gain a star in one area, police and military there can link you to crimes that took place in that zone, tying you to events that took place. This could manifest when you rob a store, kill someone, or do something else illegal, and is represented in-game by your wanted stars turning red rather than white. Those with Heat on them will have pressure to play smart, removing evidence and escaping crime scenes to prevent themselves from being identified.

When you have six stars, you have Heat all the time, whether you like it or not. Everyone will know exactly who you are and what you’ve done, due to the severity of your actions. Tracking evidence hardly matters in this state, as it’ll be pretty clear who is the one causing the most chaos on the map after you do enough to be recognized with six stars. While lower stars will only create circular zones of Heat based on where crimes happened, six stars will turn the whole map into an active Heat area, preventing you from fleeing to one place to drop the wanted level.

Laying Low Doesn’t Cause Heat to Die Down, but It Does Create a Fugitive Life Style

While your Heat and stars can’t go down once you get six stars, there are ways to avoid the pressure that comes with being Leonida’s most wanted. Much like with lower stars, you can discard clothing from the scene of a crime, escape hostile forces, and lay low in an attempt to get away. Having both Jason and Lucia in these situations helps, as you can both eliminate more enemies following you with the support you provide to one another. Surviving is the key challenge here, as the full police force and military will be coming after you with everything they got once the 6-Star milestone has been hit.

While long multiplayer runs of GTA 6 on six stars isn’t possible yet, the close monitoring from AI-controlled enemies during this state can create an interesting “Hard mode” that’s even more difficult on a solo playthrough. There are no cheats to lower your wanted level, so to evade attention, you have to break enemy line of sight and not do any other crimes to disappear. Hiding your weapons can be a good strategy, but since cops and military enemies will be trying to deal with you using lethal force, you may want to have some back up guns. Changing vehicles and destroying evidence through cameras is also necessary to stay alive during this state.

Inevitably, you will be taken down with the highest amount of stars in the game, resetting your wanted level and causing you to lose resources in the process. However, accomplishing any missions or other content in this state is truly impressive, as you will be constantly fighting against impossible odds. For something like Grand Theft Auto 6, that challenge can be all players need, making a 6-Star wanted level an achievement unlike any others in the game.

How will you try to get six stars for your wanted level in GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below!