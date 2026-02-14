I’m Excited for This Classic Telltale Game to Be Remastered – But What I Really Want Is the Sequel

Video games can indulge in a lot of tones, inducing sensations of stress during horror games and wonder while players are on an adventure. As such, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see that cozy games are so popular. Titles like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing are rooted in creating a calm environment where players can interact with friendly figures and enjoy a stress-free take on average parts of life. It can be a very calming style of game, one that relies on charm just as much as gameplay.

That’s why the Poker Night games from Telltale have such a special place in my memory. The relaxed but funny vibes that came with playing cards against some classic icons of gaming and internet comedy were the definition of a relaxed gameplay experience and a delight to play. It’s why I’m so excited to see Poker Night at the Inventory getting a remaster for the Switch, PlayStation, and PC. However, my real hope is that it’s just setting the stage for the even better sequel to come back too.

Poker Night At The Inventory Was A Delight, But The Sequel Was Better

Poker Night at the Inventory‘s remaster should hopefully be followed by a return for the sequel. Launching in November 22, 2010, Poker Night at the Inventory was a character-centric game that consisted entirely of games of Texas Hold’Em. The gimmick was that Telltale’s team of strong writers got free rein to play with the crossover stars that make up the rest of the table. Max from Sam & Max, Heavy from Team Fortress 2, Strong Bad from Homestar Runner, and Tycho from Penny Arcade all have their own unique sense of style and comedic personality, and the strong writing made the back-and-forth dialogue between the characters during the games all the more entertaining. It was silly, lightweight, and a great way to improve your poker skills, all delivered in a calming package that replicated the hangout vibes of a night with friends. It’s a perfect game to bring to modern consoles like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, but I want a new version of the follow-up even more.

The sequel, Poker Night 2, came out in 2013. The gameplay was more or less the same, albeit with the addition of the Omaha hold ’em variant of the game. The cast was also changed, with the only returning franchise being Sam & Max — although this time, it was Sam who came to the table. The other players included Ash from The Evil Dead, Brock Samson from The Venture Bros., and Claptrap from Borderlands. On top of having similar comedic differences to the first game’s cast, the vast differences between each of their respective franchises gave each of the characters a unique visual touch and underlying personality. Their jokes were tighter, their conversations more revealing, and the bickering more amusing. On top of that, GLaDOS from Portal now serves as the dealer, interjecting here and there while also developing her own dynamics with the players — including you.

Why Telltale’s Poker Games Worked So Well

On a fundamental level, there’s little difference between Poker Night at the Inventory and Solitaire. Both of them are classic card games with a digital life-of-quality upgrade, with simple rules that rely just as much on the player’s capability to play the game as the luck of the draw. However, Valve’s version amplifies it with a sheer commitment to style and presentation. Coupled with the added benefit of the opposing players developing tells that the player can grow to learn and take advantage of, both iterations of the game became incredibly easy games to pick up and play to unwind. That sense of charm is central to the larger experience, giving a familiar game a sense of personality — or rather, reflecting the central characters for comedic effect.

Both games are the definition of hangout games, with the soft jazz music and low-key dialogue exchanges adding to the vibes. Those elements are present in both games, and I’m excited to return to the Inventory for another chance to see the Heavy try to bluff his way through a pair of 2s. However, Poker Night 2 took all those elements and improved them. It had plenty of clever interactions that played into the comedic potential of each character, while also hinting at their larger depth and greater canon. It was a personal favorite for a long time, but the game is also currently unavailable to buy on digital platforms and has been delisted. Although players with older copies on Steam can still access it, both games deserve a larger platform. I’m excited for the remaster of Poker Night at the Inventory, but what I’m really hoping is that it’s successful enough for Valve to be motivated to also produce a new version of the sequel.