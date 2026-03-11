PS1 Game From 1996 Returning With New Release This Week

A PS1 game that launched on the original PlayStation console in 1996 is set to return this week on new platforms. By all accounts, 1996 was one of the best years that the PS1 ever saw during its lifespan. In this window alone, games that included Crash Bandicoot, Tomb Raider, Revelations: Persona, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, and Resident Evil launched alongside countless others that were a hit on the PlayStation. Now, one game from this year is set to make a comeback, but it’s one that many may not remember.

Coming by way of Hamster Corp, Sonic Wings Special is poised to get a new port this week on March 12th as part of the company’s “Console Archives” collection. Released in July 1996, Sonic Wings Special shoot ’em up game that comes from developer Video System. It was released across both PS1 and Sega Saturn platforms at the time, but the PS1 version is the one that received a wider release. It’s this same PS1 edition that is now being ported and will come to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

“In this shooting game, a diverse group of fighter pilots from around the world battle to stop a coup staged by an evil organization,” says the game’s synopsis. “The game features a multi-ending system where the story route changes based on the player’s choices. Choose your ultimate partner and fight to restore world peace!”

This Is a Rare PS1 Game

Sonic Wings Special is a game that many PS1 fans, particularly those in North America, might have never heard of before. The game was only released on the PS1 in Japan and Europe, which means that those in North America could never play it on PlayStation. Instead, its only exposure in the United States came by way of an arcade version of the game that was created. With this in mind, this new Console Archives port of Sonic Wings Special will actually mark the first instance in which the game has launched in North America.

If you’re interested in picking up Sonic Wings Special for yourself, it will retail for $11.99 when it hits PS5 and Switch 2 this week. More PS1 games are expected to join the “Console Archives” lineup from Hamster moving forward, but we don’t yet know the full lineup of titles that will be getting re-releases of their own.

What do you think?