The Best N64 Shooter Released 26 Years Ago, but the Series Is Dead Now

The Nintendo 64 era is known for some of the best and most colorful games, but it featured its fair share of iconic shooters. Local multiplayer played a major role in this, allowing console players to gather together and pull in the same room. This wasn’t the only advancement in this genre, as shooters were evolving rapidly during this period as developers experimented with 3D movement, console controls, and cinematic storytelling. A handful of games defined that era permanently, helping shape how first-person shooters would function on consoles moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the best examples was Perfect Dark, which was released on May 22, 2000. Developed by Rare, the sci-fi shooter remains one of the strongest contenders for the best shooter on the Nintendo 64, and personally, I still prefer it over GoldenEye 007. While GoldenEye laid the groundwork, Perfect Dark refined nearly every system and expanded the formula dramatically with smarter AI, better weapons, deeper multiplayer, and a more ambitious story. Unfortunately, despite how beloved the game remains, the franchise now appears effectively dead. A reboot was planned, but it has been canceled, leaving the future of the series in jeopardy. I still have hope thanks to some recent changes with Xbox.

Perfect Dark Improved Nearly Everything From GoldenEye

image courtesy of microsoft

When players talk about Nintendo 64 shooters, GoldenEye 007 is one of the most talked-about games because of how revolutionary it felt in 1997. However, Perfect Dark took the same foundation and pushed it much further technologically and mechanically. Rare built Perfect Dark using a modified version of the GoldenEye engine, but the improvements were immediately noticeable. Enemy AI became more advanced, weapons featured alternate fire modes, mission objectives grew more complex, and levels contained far more interactivity.

The campaign itself felt far more ambitious than many console shooters of the era. Rare created an original sci-fi conspiracy story involving corporations, aliens, espionage, and government corruption. Joanna Dark quickly became one of Rare’s most recognizable characters because she felt capable and confident without simply copying existing action heroes. The game featured stealth mechanics, hacking, secondary objectives tied to difficulty levels, and gadgets rarely seen in console shooters at the time. It genuinely felt like Rare wanted to push every system beyond what GoldenEye accomplished.

The multiplayer game also became legendary for many players. Split-screen battles against customizable AI bots added incredible replay value, especially during an era when online console gaming barely existed. Few games from that generation offered as many multiplayer customization options. I spent many afternoons with my brother, creating strange combinations of AI combatants and battling. The Pacifist was one of my favorites, as it used no weapons and would only punch those who did, creating intense scenes where you had to choose when and where to shoot.

Why Perfect Dark Still Holds Up Today

image courtesy of microsoft

Many Nintendo 64 games have aged poorly because of awkward controls, unstable frame rates, or early 3D design limitations. Perfect Dark certainly shows its age technically at times, but many of its core ideas still feel surprisingly good. The weapon design is one of my favorite aspects. Nearly every gun featured alternate firing modes that dramatically changed how players approached combat. The Laptop Gun could function as an automatic turret, the Slayer rocket launcher allowed manual missile control, and the Farsight sniper rifle could literally see through walls. These weapons felt creative in ways many modern shooters still struggle to match.

Mission structure also deserves praise. Higher difficulty levels did not simply increase enemy health. Instead, they added entirely new objectives, encouraging replayability and rewarding mastery. That system made the campaign feel dynamic and layered compared to more straightforward shooters. This makes the atmosphere all the more memorable. Rare blended futuristic technology with dark corporate espionage and alien conspiracies to create a world that felt distinct from military shooters dominating later generations. The soundtrack, moody environments, and secretive tone gave Perfect Dark a unique identity within the FPS genre.

Personally, I still think Perfect Dark surpasses GoldenEye overall because it feels more ambitious and unique. GoldenEye deserves enormous respect for changing console shooters forever, but Perfect Dark refined those ideas into something deeper and more experimental. The game’s influence can still be seen today as well. Features like alternate fire modes, objective-based difficulty scaling, and AI bots became much more common in shooters afterward. Rare helped demonstrate that console FPS games could offer complexity comparable to PC shooters rather than functioning as simplified alternatives.

Perfect Dark’s Future Looks Bleak, but There Is Still Some Hope

image courtesy of microsoft

Unfortunately, despite the original game’s legacy, Perfect Dark never maintained the same momentum as other major shooter franchises. Perfect Dark Zero launched alongside the Xbox 360 in 2005, but it received mixed reception and failed to recapture the magic of the Nintendo 64 original. Afterward, the series largely disappeared outside of remasters and occasional references. The Perfect Dark reboot restored hope and made the series’ future look bright and promising. Yet this all came crashing down when it was revealed that the reboot was canceled amidst a round of studio layoffs.

It now feels increasingly likely that Perfect Dark may once again disappear indefinitely. Meanwhile, the James Bond franchise is receiving a completely new game from IO Interactive, the studio behind Hitman. It is difficult not to notice the irony, considering how much Perfect Dark originally evolved from GoldenEye. Still, there may be a small reason for optimism. Xbox leadership has shifted significantly in recent years, and the company continues reevaluating its franchises and long-term strategy. While nothing suggests Perfect Dark will return soon, I have to hope that we may see the reboot one day.

The original game’s reputation has also only grown stronger with time, especially with the reboot’s cancellation. Its systems, customization, and creativity remain impressive even compared to many modern shooters. It would be disappointing to see the franchise disappear permanently because there is still enormous potential in its premise. Sci-fi espionage shooters remain relatively rare, and Joanna Dark deserves another chance to stand alongside gaming’s major protagonists again. Even if the series never returns, though, the original Perfect Dark still stands as one of the Nintendo 64’s greatest achievements. Twenty-six years later, it remains one of the best shooters on the console and one of Rare’s most ambitious games ever made.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!