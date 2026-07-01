5 Major Characters Missing From Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls’ Roster

When Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls was first revealed, one of the biggest questions surrounding Arc System Works’ ambitious tag fighter was always going to be its roster. Marvel has one of the deepest character libraries in entertainment history, and with Arc System Works developing its first Marvel fighting game, there was no telling who would be included. With the final launch roster revealed, there are many expected characters as well as a few that were not so expected. Yet, despite the impressive lineup, some major Marvel characters are clearly missing.

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Characters who have defined Marvel comics, films, and fighting games for decades remain absent from the launch lineup. While there is every reason to believe that future DLC will expand the roster, it is difficult not to notice that several of Marvel’s most recognizable heroes and villains are missing. Many of the biggest names in Marvel history are present, but there are some left off that shocked fans. It truly seems like a bizarre choice to leave out these five Marvel heroes and villains in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

5) Dr. Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Strange has become one of Marvel’s most recognizable heroes over the last decade thanks to the MCU, but his importance to Marvel gaming stretches back much further. The Sorcerer Supreme has appeared in numerous Marvel fighting games, including Marvel Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. His magical abilities have consistently made him one of the franchise’s most visually distinct combatants.

From a gameplay perspective, Doctor Strange feels like a perfect fit for Arc System Works’ style of fighting game design. His arsenal of spells, portals, barriers, and mystical projectiles would allow developers to create a technical character focused on screen control, setup strategies, and creative combo routes. Arc System Works has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to translate complex abilities into compelling mechanics, making Doctor Strange’s absence even more surprising.

There is also the simple matter of popularity. Doctor Strange has become one of Marvel’s premier heroes across comics, films, and video games. When a roster includes lesser-known characters such as Danger Room while omitting the Sorcerer Supreme, fans take notice. If Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls receives post-launch support similar to other Arc System Works titles, Doctor Strange feels like one of the safest DLC predictions imaginable.

4) The Fantastic Four

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Few omissions are more surprising than the complete absence of Marvel’s First Family. Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm are among the most important characters in Marvel history, serving as foundational figures since their debut in 1961. Their influence on Marvel comics cannot be overstated, making their absence from Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls particularly notable, especially following their addition to the MCU.

The Fantastic Four also present incredible gameplay opportunities. Mr. Fantastic’s stretching abilities could create a versatile mid-range fighter with unusual attack angles. Invisible Woman could specialize in barriers, traps, and defensive play. Human Torch naturally fits the role of a high-mobility rushdown character, while The Thing practically designs himself as a heavy-hitting grappler. Few franchises offer such a complete package of fighting game archetypes within a single team, and any one of these characters would be a welcome addition.

Historically, the Fantastic Four have been underrepresented in Marvel fighting games despite their importance. While individual members have appeared in games like Marvel Super Heroes and Marvel vs. Capcom 3, they have rarely received the spotlight their status deserves. After the film and their popularity in Marvel Rivals, it seems odd not to continue investing in the Fantastic Four with at least one roster inclusion here.

3) Venom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Venom’s absence may be the most shocking omission from a popularity standpoint. Since his debut in 1988, Eddie Brock’s symbiote alter ego has become one of Marvel’s most recognizable and commercially successful characters alongside Spider-Man. Whether in comics, films, animated series, or video games, Venom consistently ranks among Marvel’s most beloved antiheroes, often surpassing Loki.

Fighting game fans know Venom particularly well through his appearances in the Marvel vs. Capcom series. His combination of long-range attacks, aerial mobility, and unpredictable movement options helped make him one of the franchise’s most memorable characters. Arc System Works excels at creating aggressive, visually spectacular fighters, making Venom feel almost tailor-made for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

The current roster already features Spider-Man, Carnage, and several cosmic and supernatural characters, making Venom’s exclusion both easier and harder to understand. His popularity alone would make him an attractive DLC addition, and his unique combat style would add another layer of diversity to an already creative roster, though some can say Carnage fills the same role. If there is a character fans will continue requesting until launch day and beyond, it is almost certainly Venom.

2) Cyclops

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

For longtime Marvel fighting game fans, Cyclops’ absence feels especially strange. The leader of the X-Men was one of the defining characters of the Marvel vs. Capcom franchise, appearing in X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite. For many players, Cyclops is inseparable from Marvel fighting games themselves, and it feels odd not seeing him here, especially after his recent inclusion in Marvel Rivals.

Cyclops also fills an important role within the X-Men legacy. While Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls includes Wolverine, Storm, Magik, Magneto, Deadpool, and Danger Room, the franchise’s traditional field leader remains absent. His optic blasts and tactical fighting style could translate into an accessible projectile-focused character capable of controlling space while maintaining strong offensive pressure.

As someone who spent countless hours playing Marvel vs. Capcom 2, Cyclops was often one of those characters who simply felt right on a team. His iconic optic beam attacks, straightforward mechanics, and leadership role made him easy to appreciate even for casual players. If Arc System Works plans to expand its X-Men representation through DLC, Cyclops should be near the top of the priority list.

1) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

No omission from Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls feels larger than Thor. The God of Thunder has been one of Marvel’s flagship heroes for decades and has become even more recognizable through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From comics to films to video games, Thor remains one of the company’s most iconic characters. He is easily one of my favorite characters and go-to mains in Marvel Rivals, so his absence here feels especially hurtful.

Thor also possesses a long history in Marvel fighting games. He appeared in Marvel Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, where his combination of powerful strikes, lightning attacks, and aerial mobility made him a distinctive presence. Arc System Works could easily adapt Thor into a devastating powerhouse capable of controlling both the ground and the skies.

Considering that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls already includes major Avengers such as Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Black Panther, Thor’s absence is impossible to ignore. Yet that absence may also be encouraging. Fighting games thrive on post-launch content, and few DLC announcements would generate more excitement than the arrival of the God of Thunder. If there is one character who feels destined to join Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls in the future, it is Thor.

Who do you want to see in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!