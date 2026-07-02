Resident Evil Reveals New Monster Hunter Crossover Content (And It’s Available Now)

It’s no secret that Capcom has had a pretty stellar year. The publisher put out a new Resident Evil game in February, followed by the original IP Pragmata, to great success. They also recently announced a new expansion for last year’s Monster Hunter Wilds. Now, Capcom is combining two of its most beloved franchises with a new crossover event. Starting today, a new Monster Hunter event is available in the free-to-play Resident Evil spinoff, Resident Evil Survival Unit.

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Capcom is no stranger to a good collab, and Monster Hunter has done its fair share of crossovers over the years. Now, Resident Evil Survival Unit will be home to a limited-time event that brings Monster Hunter gameplay into the post-apocalyptic universe of the free mobile game. The newly revealed event begins at 8 PM ET on July 1st (as in, right now) and will end on July 29th. Here’s what you need to know to take part.

Resident Evil Survival Unit Gets New Free Monster Hunter Collab Content

courtesy of Aniplex, Joycity, and Capcom

Co-developed by JOYCITY and Capcom, Resident Evil Survival Unit was released late last year. The free-to-play spinoff lets players step into the world of Resident Evil on their iOS and Android devices. Since it released last year, the game has achieved a pretty solid 4.6-star rating in the Apple App Store, landing it among the top 200 strategy games on the platform. This brand-new Monster Hunter event will be the game’s first crossover since it released, and they’re starting off strong by leaning on one of Capcom’s other major franchises.

The event, which is available now, will bring limited-time Monster Hunter gameplay to the mobile survival horror strategy game. Players will be able to encounter and hunt down iconic monsters from Monster Hunter, inside the Resident Evil mobile game. Specifically, the collab event will let players hunt Rathalos, the King of the Skies. It will also add mission-based battles against the Yian Kut-Ku and test your strategic abilities as you struggle to repel the Silver Rathalos. To get a first look at the collab content in action, you can check out the event trailer below:

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Along with these monster encounters, the crossover will bring in mini-games and event content inspired by Monster Hunter. Capcom and JOYCITY are being a bit coy on the details here, so you’ll need to jump into Resident Evil Survival Unit during the event period to find out just what’s in store for the additional collab content. We do, however, know that there will be in-game rewards on offer for players who complete the limited-time Resident Evil x Monster Hunter collab events.

Players will be able to unlock two collab-exclusive Hunter characters for use in Resident Evil Survival Unit. In addition, the crossover will introduce limited-time customization items, including new Base and March skins. If you want to add a little Monster Hunter flair to your Resident Evil Survival Unit account, you’ll want to make sure to participate in this event while it’s live through the end of July. With any luck, this is just the start of exciting crossovers for the mobile strategy game.

Do you play Resident Evil Survival Unit? Is this collab compelling enough to make you start? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!