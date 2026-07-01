Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch Are Still Missing Their Biggest New Feature After Months

Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch platforms are still missing their biggest new feature after months. Upon their arrival on Switch and Switch 2 at the start of the year, FireRed and LeafGreen went on to be hugely successful. While these Pokemon re-releases were largely just the same as their original iterations on Game Boy Advance, Nintendo did promise that they would come with one major new addition. Sadly, this feature is still nowhere to be seen.

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Despite now being over four months since the release of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company still haven’t shared any new details about when Pokemon Home will become compatible with the games. Since its launch on Switch in 2020, Pokemon Home has become the central hub in which users can store their Pokemon that they’ve collected from various entries in the series. For Home to be compatible with FireRed and LeafGreen was a major selling point of these ports, as it would allow Pokemon from this era to more easily make the jump to Pokemon titles on Switch platforms. Sadly, there’s still no news whatsoever on when Home support will be going live.

The silence surrounding this compatibility with Pokemon Home for Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen is a bit confounding, as Nintendo had some incredible momentum with these re-releases near the start of 2026. Mere weeks after their debut on the eShop, Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen were confirmed to have sold over four million copies across Switch and Switch 2. For a pair of games that launched over 20 years ago, this was a monumental success for Nintendo.

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Then again, getting these new versions of FireRed and LeafGreen to be compatible with Pokemon Home has likely taken quite a bit of effort. Since these ports were generally just emulated versions of the original Game Boy Advance games, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have surely needed to jump through some rather difficult technical hoops to get Pokemon Home to recognize FireRed and LeafGreen. As a result, this could be why it’s been months without an update from Nintendo or The Pokemon Company about this feature being pushed out.

In typical Nintendo fashion, whenever Pokemon Home’s new compatibility does finally drop, it will likely happen without much notice. Nintendo has shown in the past that it will push out updates for its games and apps with very little warning that often add some noteworthy new content. Still, for those who have potentially held off on picking up Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch until Home support is implemented, it has surely been frustrating to have to wait so long without any new information coming to light.