God of War Laufey Has Been in the Works for Much Longer Than Fans May Realize

When God of War Laufey was announced by PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio earlier this month, the move came as somewhat of a surprise to many fans. Although the game’s existence had leaked beforehand, the decision to have Faye take over as the main protagonist of a God of War entry in favor of Kratos is something that a number of fans weren’t immediately receptive to. However, based on new information that has now come about from Faye’s own actress, Deborah Ann Woll, this plan for the God of War series has been in motion for almost a decade.

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Speaking to CG Magazine, Woll revealed that those within Santa Monica Studio had concepts for God of War Laufey all the way back in 2018. Woll said that when she was first pitched to join the series for God of War Ragnarok, studio creative lead Cory Barlog also showed her the initial ideas for what would become Laufey. These concepts even included Faye’s companion in the game, Phranque the Cube, which was shown off for the first time in this month’s reveal trailer.

“I’ve known about this for nearly ten years, and I haven’t been able to talk about it,” Woll said. “[Cory Barlog] pitched it to me in 2018, and they had known about it before then. It’s wild. Like when Cory brought me in to talk about doing Ragnarok and show me the 2018 game, he already had a poster for the Laufey game with me and a cube. A cube that’s been there since the beginning. It’s deeply a part of the lore.”

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Essentially, this confirms that God of War Laufey has been the plan for a very, very long time at Santa Monica Studio. When the project was first unveiled, those within the studio stressed that Laufey wasn’t merely a spin-off, but rather the next chapter in the larger God of War saga. For it to have been in development to some degree for the past eight years verifies that this is true, as it’s obviously part of a long-term roadmap that the studio has for the franchise.

Speaking of the future of God of War, those within Santa Monica Studio also teased a few weeks ago that new games centered around Kratos will also be coming about down the road as well. These projects are set to be joined by a remake of the first three God of War titles, which Santa Monica Studio is still early in development on. So even if Faye is stepping into the spotlight in God of War Laufey, Kratos won’t be going anywhere.

Currently, God of War Laufey doesn’t have a release date or release window, although reports widely suggest that it will launch in the first half of 2027. When it does arrive, it will be exclusive to PS5 platforms.

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