There are Easter Eggs in every Rockstar game, but Grand Theft Auto 6 might have the most secrets yet, including tons of secrets for players to track down in its massive world. Everything hasn’t been discovered yet soon after the game’s launch, but some fans have discovered fascinating content that goes outside the grounded or “normal” references featured in other parts of the title. Instead of references to past GTA settings or stories, there are outlandish and downright bizarre Easter Eggs in some places that continue Rockstar’s tradition of strange secrets in their open-world experiences.

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Players are still finding secrets in Red Dead Redemption 2, so it’ll likely be years before every corner of GTA 6 has been similarly pried for information. That being said, players have already been uncovering plenty of Easter Eggs for GTA 6 that pay homage to secrets of past titles in the series, as well as some new ones implemented by Rockstar. From larger connections to popular shows or movies to various jokes and winks toward the audience, Rockstar has outdone themselves with the Easter Egg quality present in this game.

5. Dog on a Jet Ski

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

One Easter Egg most players may have already found is a truly surprising scene of a dog driving a jet ski out into the oceans of GTA 6 as you’re swimming. You might be scuba diving, driving a jet ski yourself, or simply exploring beyond beach shores before this dog pulls up next to you in a random encounter. Whether you’re Jason or Lucia, you can question this dog, but they aren’t exactly going to provide any answers right away. Instead, you can hop into the jet ski with the dog, and travel across the waves in style as you see some beautiful scenery through their capable paws.

Sticking with the dog will have you travel all along the coastal parts of Leonida, but the Leondia Keys is mainly where you’ll find this Easter Egg the most. While not guaranteed in that zone, it has the most water to work with, and is host to the dog’s home — a small island off the coast where other canines are playing together. It seems like a bunch of dogs have created their own secret hideout of sorts, with multiple dogs there with life jackets, sunglasses, and otherwise cool clothing that lets you know what kind of club they run.

The jet ski dog will eventually take you to their island if you stick with them, where you can play with the dogs there until you want to leave. This isn’t a very layered Easter Egg, but it does break up the usual sights of Vice City in GTA 6 with something you aren’t likely to expect. Accessing Photo mode when this happens is almost a must, as this rare ride along with arguably the smoothest character in GTA 6 is something that only takes place once.

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Players can find an actual cryptid in GTA 6, mirroring the appearance of other strange creatures that have shown up in past games throughout the franchises. Games like GTA: San Andreas created an Easter Egg with the Loch Ness monster, while other titles had other wild figures like the “Ratman,” or even Bigfoot themselves. A tall, wild Bigfoot is the most famous American cryptid, but it shows up in GTA 6 as something you can see and chase down yourself. However, it is named the “Skunk Ape” in GTA 6, for the trail of mysterious gas it seems to emit as it moves around.

This large, hairy, bipedal cousin of Bigfoot creature can be located around in Grassrivers area of the map, again showing up as a random encounter. There are several shrines and effigies scattered around this area showing some sort of worship toward the Skunk Ape, typically made out of straw and rope in the forests there. By hanging around a Skunk Ape shrine, the creature might pop up unexpectedly, being something you can chase into the woods until the gas it creates eventually knocks your character out. You should be able to see the Skunk Ape hunting and feeding on local wildlife like deer, making it easier to hear and spot.

Even if you don’t go unconscious from chasing the Skunk Ape, the creature has some sort of weird power that allows it to turn into a tree or simply vanish from sight. At some point in your pursuit, the cryptid will vanish, leaving behind nothing. That being said, there are quests in the game tied to spotting this creature, starting with early sightings with Jason as he explores the areas where the Skunk Ape could appear. By talking to the NPC Kirk, a cryptid hunter, you should be able to turn this chase into something that grants a few rewards.

3. Dexter Morgan’s Apartment

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The fictional series Dexter is about a serial killer in a bay area, in a location very similar to the Florida-inspired region of Leonida that GTA 6 takes place in. The Bay Harbor Butcher may be alive and well in GTA 6 through a recently found Easter Egg within Vice City, the largest area in the game. There is an apartment complex in the Washington Island sub-area of Vice City, close to the marked spots for Vice Beach Top Fun Drones and Pay N’ Spray, two vendor locations. From here, going northeast from Penmarch Isle should take you to a series of buildings named Trinity Apartments, which may alert Dexter fans.

The Trinity Killer was one of the most notorious villains from Season 4 of Dexter, so players should be drawn to the GTA 6 apartments possibly referencing the other serial killer. Going to one of the upper corner apartment buildings here will show a room with all of its shades shuttered, in an eerie contrast to the other residents near that space. By going to the roof of the building, you can find all of Dexter Morgan’s gear, including a series of syringes he uses to knock out his soon-to-be victims. Here, you can also find a knife, some rope, gloves, multiple tool boxes, a rag, and some handcuffs indicating the killer’s “process.”

In the distance from the roof, you may also spot a boot that looks similar to Dexter’s “Slice of Life” vessel, making the Easter Egg even more complete than you would think. This second floor space is not one to interact with as much as the jet ski dog or Skunk Ape, but it does provide a nice homage to another series with a similar aesthetic to the game. With fan theories already pointing toward the character Mandy as being a possible serial killer herself, the Dexter references make even more sense as you play.

2. Alien Abduction & Recovery

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Believe it or not, aliens have always been a part of the Grand Theft Auto series, existing as Easter Eggs ever since GTA 3 and San Andreas with rumors and myths about UFO sightings. GTA 6, on the other hand, has Rockstar finally give the alien rumors more attention than just a UFO on a poster card or a fleeting encounter with the extraterrestrial as seen in games like GTA 5. In this game, players can actually get abducted by aliens, even getting a chance to travel inside a UFO should they control the right character during that situation. That being said, players first have to observe an abduction happening, which is easier said than done.

By going outside in Port Gellhorn, an area of the Leonida map, at 2am or later might trigger a random encounter, where you can see a bright light up in the sky. Running toward it might let you catch a glimpse of a woman being abducted by aliens, floating upward before your presence may stop the process. During that same night, you’ll be abducted next, with events afterward changing based on if you’re playing as Jason or Lucia. Depending on who you are, the following events can take place:

Lucia – Players can travel around the UFO once captured, see views of the solar system, and land back on Earth when done.

– Players can travel around the UFO once captured, see views of the solar system, and land back on Earth when done. Jason – Players wake up the next day post-abduction, but can now travel to a special research facility to save an alien and return it to the UFO that took him.

The research facility Jason can travel to is abandoned, and located in Pelican Valley to the southeast, getting close to the borders of Mariana County. Breaking into this place isn’t hard, but it does take a special code that you can only find from one of the military airfields in the game, which raises your wanted level fast in GTA 6 by trespassing. The code is 2-3-4-1, and opens up the bunker full of dead cows and scientists, but traveling through this area reveals research about those studying the aliens. Eventually, you can put a glass of milk from the facility into a canister of some kind, to reveal a living alien people had captured.

You can then carry this alien out of the facility, where a short cutscene will show the UFO coming back and taking the little gray creature back to its people. This interaction will greatly increase your stats and grant experience, even though it isn’t tied to a specific quest like the one revolving around the Skunk Ape. At the same time, this is one of the wildest things that can take place in GTA 6, even earning you the “The Truth is Out There” achievement as a nice little nod to The X-Files show.

1. The Literal “Easter Egg”

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Perhaps the most on-the-nose Easter Egg in GTA 6 is found at the top of a tower in South Vice-Dale County, which is arguably the highest point in the game. Climbing to the top of a radio tower in this area takes a considerable amount of time, but Rockstar seems to appreciate the effort, as players are rewarded with a literal nest of eggs at the top. These “Easter Eggs” are named as such, acting as brightly colored eggs that look like they would be hidden during the titular holiday. Throwing one of these Easter Eggs off the tower will actually trigger a special cutscene, where it hits someone’s windshield to hilarious results.

There are other Easter Eggs that players are finding besides this one too, including an encounter with a Giant Crab that is sparse in details at this time of writing. References to past GTA games also combine with connections to Rockstar’s other games, like the Red Dead Redemption series. Multiple parodies exist within the game too, with X-Men knock-offs and other shows being spoofed on TV should you sit down and watch something. GTA 6 is a game that will likely keep adding Easter Eggs as new updates come and go, making it a content-rich title players will be exploring for years.

What are some of your favorite Easter Eggs in GTA 6 so far? Let us know in the comments below!