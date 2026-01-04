New Red Dead Redemption 2 Spider Web Mystery Is Stumping Fans 7 Years Later

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have uncovered a mystery that has been right under our noses for the last 7 years, but they will need help solving it. Rockstar is known for crafting really incredible open-worlds, including ones that pack a bunch of secrets and mysteries. Aliens, ghosts, and more are all at the center of myths and legends in the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead universes. Some of these elements have even been incorporated directly into the worlds in the form of UFOs, eerie hauntings, and more, but others are more abstract and leave fans scratching their heads, such as the great Mount Chiliad Mystery in Grand Theft Auto V.

That particular mystery has driven fans wild for over a decade. A strange painting on the aforementioned mountain seemed to present a riddle or puzzle to fans. However, despite many attempts to solve it, it seemed there was never actually a concrete solution. Some hope that Rockstar will add something that puts it all to bed eventually, as they have loosely entertained the theories associated with the mountain over the years via GTA Online updates, but nothing has satisfied the fans. However, now Red Dead fans are seemingly getting their own Mount Chiliad Mystery.

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Mystery Discovered by Fans

As chronicled by YouTuber Strange Man, fans known as Pariah87, u/FL4VA-01, and goldenplaysterraria discovered a strange mystery which has tentatively been dubbed the Spider Web Mystery. Players discovered a drawing of a spider, etched into a wooden pole. They then overlaid it with the game’s map and figured out the legs led to spider webs with feathers embedded in them around the map. Realizing this wasn’t a coincidence, fans kept following the clues, leading to more strange drawings that pointed toward two guitars at Fort Wallace. However, fans aren’t quite sure where to go from here.

Strange Man has posited a theory that something needs to be triggered during the mission ‘The King’s Son’, which takes place at Fort Wallace. He believes the feathers connect to Eagle Flies, one of the characters in the game, and he is held captive at the fort during this mission. Whether that is true remains to be seen, either way, it’s a strange and fascinating mystery. Hopefully, it actually has a resolution otherwise, it will be really frustrating for those who have spent time solving whatever is in store here. It’s one of many mysteries in Red Dead Redemption 2, but this is certainly the most obscure one to date. If you’re interested in following along, there’s a Reddit thread that has compiled the journey so far.

