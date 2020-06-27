Fallout, Pandemic, Dead of Winter, and More Featured in New Board Game Sale

While most are stuck inside these days, that doesn't mean you can't have any fun, and tabletop games are a perfect way to do so. Whether it's by breaking out your old favorites for the family to dive into on your physical tabletop, giving it a go on online services like Tabletop Simulator or Tabletopia, or trying something new with some friends over Skype or Zoom, there are a myriad of ways to get into the hobby. Even better is when you can do so and save a little money, so we've collected some great games that are all on sale in one handy place. Whether you like miniatures and combat, thrilling narratives, or games based on real-life, there's something for everyone here, and we're kicking things off with one of gaming's most popular franchises. That would be the Fallout franchise, which Fantasy Flight Games brought to life in board game form. All the things you love about the series are all accounted for, as you'll explore and reveal a large map full of monsters, survivors, and quests with scenarios based on Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. Plus, you'll get some sweet miniatures and faction-based gameplay to boot, so if you're a Fallout fan you really should give this a try. The game is on sale for $42.99 (regular price $59.95) and you can pick up the game right here. The game's official description can be found below. "Fallout is a post-nuclear adventure board game for one to four players. Based on the hit video game Series by Bethesda soft works, each Fallout scenario is inspired by a familiar story from the franchise. Survivors begin the game on the edge of an unexplored landscape, uncertain of what awaits them in this unfamiliar world. With just one objective to guide them from the very beginning, each player must explore the hidden map, fight ferocious enemies, and build the skills of their survivor as they attempt to Complete challenging quests and balance feuding factions within the game. As they advance their survivors' stories, players will come across New quests and individual goals, leading them to gain influence. Who comes out ahead will depend on how keenly and aggressively each player ventures through the game, however if a single faction is pushed to power too quickly, the wasteland will be taken for their own, and the survivors conquered along with it." Hit the next slide to check out even more deals, and as always you can talk all things gaming and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Dead of Winter (Photo: Plaid Hat Games) First up is the modern classic Dead of Winter by Plaid Hat Games, which puts you in the role of survivors trying to make it through the zombie apocalypse. As with all Plaid Hat Games, there's a crucial narrative element to the gameplay, and if you dig the core game there are several expansions you can check out next. The game is on sale for $41.77 (regular price $59.99), and you can grab it right here. The official description can be found below. "Dead of Winter: A Crossroads Game, the first game in this series, puts 2-5 players in a small, weakened colony of survivors in a world where most of humanity is either dead or diseased, flesh-craving monsters. Each player leads a faction of survivors with dozens of different characters in the game. Dead of Winter is a meta-cooperative psychological survival game. This means players are working together toward one common victory condition - but for each individual player to achieve victory, he must also complete his personal secret objective. This secret objective could relate to a psychological tick that's fairly harmless to most others in the colony, a dangerous obsession that could put the main objective at risk, a desire for sabotage of the main mission, or (worst of all) vengeance against the colony! Certain games could end with all players winning, some winning and some losing, or all players losing. Work toward the group's goal, but don't get walked all over by a loudmouth who's looking out only for his own interests! Dead of Winter is an experience that can be accomplished only through the medium of tabletop games. It's a story-centric game about surviving through a harsh winter in an apocalyptic world. The survivors are all dealing with their own psychological imperatives, but must still find a way to work together to fight off outside threats, resolve crises, find food and supplies and keep the colony's morale up. Dead of Winter has players making frequent, difficult, heavily- thematic, wildly-varying decisions that often have them deciding between what is best for the colony and what is best for themselves."

Elder Sign (Photo: Fantasy Flight) Arkham Horror is a beloved and sanity threatening board game, and for those who love the universe but are looking for something a little different, you can't go wrong with Elder Sign from Fantasy Flight Games. The co-op game for 1 to 8 players is set in the same Lovecraftian world of its predecessor but features streamlined mechanics that help you keep the runtime to under two hours, which never happens in Arkham Horror. The game is on sale for $26.68 (regular price $34.95), and you can pick it up right here. You can find the official description below. "Gilman felt that the twilight abysses around him were those of the fourth dimension. Those organic entities whose motions seemed least flagrantly irrelevant and unmotivated were probably projections of life-forms from our own planet, including human beings. What the others were in their own dimensional sphere or spheres he dared not try to think. –H.P. Lovecraft, "The Dreams in the Witch House" Elder Sign lets players control investigators who must successfully endure adventures within the museum in order to gather clues, items, and the eldritch knowledge they need to seal the rifts between dimensions and prevent the Ancient One's arrival. A clever and thematic dice mechanic pits their exploration against monsters and the sheer difficulty of staying sane and healthy while investigating the most dangerous exhibits and most terrifying instances of insanity. Elder Sign recreates the Lovecraftian thrills of eerie suspense and mind-numbing horrors in a cooperative game players can finish in one to two hours. Rules, card text, and innovative dice mechanics expertly designed by Richard Launius and Kevin Wilson, the designers of Arkham Horror, all blend in a game that's quick to learn, quick to play, strategic enough to reward frequent replay, and eccentric enough to immerse players in the museum's supernatural intrigue."

Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt Board Game (Photo: Wizards of the Coast) Dungeons & Dragons is as popular as ever, but if you don't feel like creating your own campaign you can always jump into Wizards of the Coasts' line of board games. That includes The Legend of Drizzt Board Game, and the best part is that the game can be combined with other games in the line, including Castle Ravenloft and Wrath of Ashardalon if you're looking for a more customized or longer experience. The game is on sale for $46.54 (regular price $64.99) and you can pick up the game right here. You can find the official description below. "The adventures of Drizzt Do'Urden, as told in the New York Times best-selling Forgotten Realms novels by R.A. Salvatore, come to life in this thrilling board game. Take on the role of the legendary drow ranger or one of his famous adventuring companions, battle fearsome foes, and win treasure and glory. Designed for 1-5 players, this board game features multiple scenarios, challenging quests, and cooperative gameplay. The contents of this game can also be combined with other D&D Adventure System Cooperative Play board games, including Castle Ravenloft and Wrath of Ashardalon, to create an even more exciting experience."

Mice & Mystics (Photo: Plaid Hat Games) Another tabletop staple is the adorable Mice & Mystics by Plaid Hat Games, which puts 1 to 4 players in the role of the King's guard, though they have all been turned into mice. Your team of mice will attempt to save the King from the evil Queen Vanestra while also trying to survive the castle cat, and we couldn't recommend it more. The game is on sale for $55.72 (regular price $74.99) and you can pick it up right here. You can find the official description below. "ONCE UPON A TIME In the kingdom of Owendale there lived a kind, but lonely, king who had no queen to help him rule the country or raise his son, Prince Collin. One autumn day an emissary arrived at the castle - the mysterious and beautiful Queen Vanestra. Before long, the King announced his intentions to marry Vanestra. And then the dark days came. ADVENTURE AWAITS. In Mice and Mystics players take on the roles of those still loyal to the king – but to escape the clutches of Vanestra, they have been turned into mice. Play as cunning field mice who must race through a castle now twenty times larger than before. The castle would be a dangerous place with Vanestra's minions in control, but now countless other terrors also await heroes who are but the size of figs. Play as nimble Prince Colin and fence your way past your foes, or try Nez Bellows, the burly smith. Confound your foes as the wizened old mouse Maginos, or protect your companions as Tilda, the castle's former healer. Every player will have a vital role in the quest to warn the king, and it will take careful planning to find Vanestra's weakness and defeat her. Mice and Mystics is a cooperative adventure game in which the players work together to save an imperiled kingdom. They will face countless adversaries such as rats, cockroaches, and spiders, and of course the greatest of all horrors: the castle's housecat, Brodie. Mice and Mystics is a boldly innovative game that thrusts players into an ever-changing, interactive environment, and features a rich storyline that the players help create as they play the game. The Cheese System allows players to horde the crumbs of precious cheese they find on their journey, and use it to bolster their mice with grandiose new abilities and overcome seemingly insurmountable odds."

Conan (Photo: Monolith) If you've ever wanted to get lost in Conan's world, then Monolith's Conan board game has you covered. You'll work together to overcome the Overlord and his minions utilizing combat mechanics that aim to be as fun and brutal as you'd expect a Conan game to be, and yes, there are miniatures a plenty here. The game is on sale for $63.05 (regular price $119.99) and you can pick it up right here. You can find the official description below. "'Let Me see My foe and I'll cleave his skull to the teeth.' – Conan is a board game of pulse-pounding hyborian adventure for two to five players. Set in the world of Robert E. Howard's iconic barbarian, the game pits one to four heroes against a nefarious Overlord and his Minions. You immerse yourselves in a far-ranging array of scenarios, all boasting healthy doses of swords and sorcery. Then you resolve your battles with an innovative combat system that almost lets you feel the strain in your muscles and the weight of your sword in your hand. With its muscular combat mechanics, its evocative scenarios, the lavish maps upon which they're played, and the detailed miniatures with which you play them, Conan transforms your adventures into the stuff of legend!"

Ticket To Ride (Play With Alexa) (Photo: Days of Wonder) A classic game gets a modern touch thanks to Days of Wonder, as the newest version of Ticket to Ride has an Alexa component that makes the game even better. The new version will walk first time players through the game, and for those who are familiar with it already, you'll get new sound effects and music to go along with the tried and true gameplay. The game is on sale for $44.01 (regular price $54.99) and you can pick it up right here. You can find the official description below. "Ticket to Ride is an award winning, cross-country train adventure game. Players collect train cards that enable them to claim railway routes connecting cities throughout North America. The longer the routes, the more points they earn. Additional points come to those who can fulfill their Destination Tickets by connecting two distant cities, and to the player who builds the longest continuous railway. The official Alexa skill takes players on a guided experience from setup to the end of the game and features unique sound effects and music. No rules are needed after saying "Alexa, launch Ticket to Ride." The skill also allows a person to play against Alexa! For 2 to 5 players ages 8 and older. Playing time: 30-60 minutes. Comes with: 1 Board map of North American train routes, 240 Colored Train Cars, 110 Train Car cards, 30 Destination Tickets, 5 Wooden Scoring Markers, 1 Days of Wonder Online access number, and a Rules booklet."

Betrayal At House On The Hill 2nd Edition (Photo: Avalon Hill) If making your way through a haunted mansion sounds like a fun time, you'll be right at home with Avalon Hill's Betrayal At House On The Hill. You'll lay out a new mansion every single game tile by tile as you work with up to 6 players to survive the night and discover who the traitor is, and the box comes with 50 scenarios to run through, so it won't get old for quite a while. The game is on sale for $29.49 (regular price $49.99) and you can pick up the game here. You can find the official description below. "Betrayal at House on the Hill Board Game -2nd Edition: Take a deep breath before you enter. It might be your last. Your fear will grow with each tile you place as you investigate a house filled with dreadful monsters and deadly secrets. With 50 fiendish scenarios (including seven new haunts) and dozens of danger-filled rooms, you'll return to the house again and again - as often as you dare - and never face the same game twice. Contents include 1 rulebook, 2 haunt books, 44 room tiles, 1 Entrance Hall/Foyer/Grand staircase tile, 6 explorer figures, 6 two-sided character cards, 30 plastic clips, 8 dice, 1 Turn/Damage track, 80 cards (events, item, omen and more) and 149 tokens. For 3 - 6 players, ages 12 and up"

Munchkin Deluxe (Photo: Steve Jackson Games) Steve Jackson Games' Munchkin is one of the most well-known games for a reason, and now you can dive into the series with the deluxe edition of the game for cheap. The game combines an easy to learn ruleset and fast-paced mechanics with a delightful art style and a fun sense of humor to make for a one of a kind experience, and now you can see what all the fuss is about. The game is on sale for $18.69 (regular price $29.99) and you can pick up the game right here. "Munchkin is the mega-hit card game about dungeon adventure . . . with none of that stupid roleplaying stuff. You and your friends compete to kill monsters and grab magic items. Be sure to don the Horny Helmet and the Boots of Butt-Kicking. Wield the Staff of Napalm . . . or maybe the Chainsaw of Bloody Dismemberment. Start by slaughtering the Potted Plant and the Drooling Slime, and work your way up to the Plutonium Dragon . . and it's illustrated by John Kovalic. Fast-playing and silly, Munchkin can reduce any roleplaying group to hysteria. And, while they're laughing, you can steal their stuff."

Pandemic (Photo: Z-Man) Z-Man's Pandemic series has already spawned several expansions and spinoffs, and for good reason. The addictive gameplay requires teamwork and smarts, as you'll need to use your special abilities and resources to ultimately achieve your

Dark Souls: The Board Game (Photo: Steamforged) Steamforged Games' managed to bring the hit franchise Dark Souls to the tabletop, which is no small feat, and now you can pick up the game and keep some cash in your wallet. The board game version of the modern classic is just as tough and challenging as its console game counterpart, so expect plenty of brutal combat, crazy boss fights, and...well, lots of dying. Plus, if you like the core game there are several expansions to dive into afterward. The game is on sale for $86.36 (regular price $99.99) and you can pick it up right here. You can find the game's official description below. "Dark Souls: The Board Game is a cooperative dungeon crawl board game for 1-4 players. To win the game, players must work together tactically to learn how to defeat enemies before finally confronting the boss. Players will find specific attack patterns and weaknesses of the enemies, but they will have to be careful. If a player's character dies, the game does not end, but starting over comes at a cost. Each time a character falls in combat, the whole party must return to the bonfire, and all enemies reset. Use your resources sparingly, learn quickly, and prepare to die." prevnext