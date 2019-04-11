13-Year-Old Trades In His Xbox, Buys His Mother a Car

Not many teenagers would likely be willing to purchase a car for their parents, let alone be in a position to do so. However, 13-year-old William Rabillo of Fernley, Nevada recently proved that this is definitely possible in what may be one of the most heartwarming stories in recent memory. The child knew that his mother was going through a rough time and needed a vehicle, so he decided to do what needed to be done by trading his Xbox and yard work for a car to give to his mother.

“I have no words right now that can express how I am feeling at this moment,” Krystal June Preston said in a recent Facebook post. “The last couple weeks have literally been hell filled with so many tears, anger, confusion and heart ache. Today I got the shock of my life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am speechless my 13 year old son bought me a car,” she continued. “He did some work for this women and that was his payment that he worked out with her. And here I thought it was a joke… Nope I was handed the keys and paperwork to the car and I’m freaking out but so in shock like Omg this is happening right now. So we got into the car it started right up and off we went.”

It’s definitely great to hear of this sort of act, especially from someone so young and willing to give up their video games in order to provide for their family. A GoFundMe page has even been set up to help the family during this time, and it has already raised over $4,000 from 117 people at the time of this writing.

What do you think about all of this? Do you know many 13-year-olds that would be willing to trade in their Xbox so their mother could have a car? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, People!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!