14 Days of ‘Fortnite’ Day 11 Challenge and Reward Revealed

Day 11 of 14 Days of Fortnite is coming to a close as we near the end of the two week-long celebration! For those that chose not to take a sneak peek at the fully leaked itinerary of the new event, day 11’s challenge and reward has been revealed!

Day 11’s challenges are a little different than the very first challenge. While day 1 only had people join or create a Creative server, the 11th challenge requires players to take a more polite approach to the game by thanking the buss driver in 11 different matches. Doing this will unlock today’s special award, seen below:

In addition to the challenge and reward, there are also two Limited Time Modes available today as well:

Close Encounters (50v50) – “Two teams of 50 in close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!“

Wild West (Squads) – “Fight for the Victory Royale using a limited set of weapons and items such as Hunting Rifles, Shotguns and Dynamite. This town aint big enough for the hundred of us!“

The 14 Days of Fortnite is much more than just simple rewards, it’s a fun experience! According to the dev’s most recent blog post, “The holidays have hit Battle Royale, and it’s shown across the map in a variety of ways. Pick up a Snowball Launcher or hide within a holiday-lit Legendary Bush after dropping from the festive Battle Bus!

“In addition to the map makeover, the 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature a new challenge with a new free reward every single day. Each day also brings both new and returning LTMs. And finally, be sure and check out the Item Shop for new and returning holiday outfits appearing daily to show off your holiday spirit. Login everyday to see what’s new!”

There is also a new quest as well! The studio added, “A new holiday quest unlocks every day and is added to your quest log, complete these to earn snowflake tickets to use in the store. You can find a free Upgrade Llama pinata in the store each day, and make sure you check in for a free Smorgasbord Llama for a few days around December 25.”

As for Fortnite itself, the game is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

