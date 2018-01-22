An Insane Multiplayer Game With a 400-Player Battle Royale Mode Is About to Make Its Debut

Sure, playing against 99 other people in something like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds can be a lot of fun, but what if a developer was able to up the ante even more?

That’s exactly what the developers over at Automaton are setting out to do, as the company is currently working on a new action-packed project where you can jump into a 400-person battle royale-style PvP mode. And if that doesn’t sound nuts enough, the main game will support a thousand players. Now that’s a whole lot of chicken dinners to round up.

According to PC Gamer, the developer will be showcasing some first footage from this ambitious new title, known simply as Project X as the moment (that’s not final), during the company’s PC Gamer Weekender event in London. It’s unknown what to expect from the footage, but, needless to say, it’ll be action-packed. And the developer may also reveal some behind-the-scenes footage as to how the game is coming together, along with a few other surprises.

The game will run on Improbable’s SpatialOS technology, so it should be able to handle the high player count with ease. That means “meaningful persistence” to put up with the game’s consistent changes, especially as more and more people get into the fight for survival. Little details will also be worth noting as well, such as muddy tracks, dynamic water effects and more.

Speaking with PC gamer, Automaton’s James Thompson explained plenty about the gaming world. “You’re all on an island and it’s set in the neat future. There’s a reason you’re all there. There is a central capital which runs the area. You have four faction towns which have different agendas — they [either want] to live there and make the best of what they have, or they’re really trying to take over. And you’re part of this set of people who have come in and you are going to be here to overthrow the whole regime, effectively, and that will literally happen.”

We’ll bring you more details following the game’s reveal over the weekend, but, yeah, if you think fighting a hundred is something, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Project X is slated for release on PC, but doesn’t have a release date yet.